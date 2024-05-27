Unai Emery signs new five-year contract at Aston Villa

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Unai Emery signs new five-year contract at Aston Villa

By Press Association
Unai Emery has signed a new contract at Aston Villa (Bradley Collyer/PA)
Aston Villa manager Unai Emery has signed a new five-year contract, the Premier League club have announced.

The Spaniard has been rewarded after guiding Villa to a fourth-placed finish and Champions League qualification last season.

Emery has transformed Villa’s fortunes since taking charge in October 2022 with the club just three points above the relegation zone.

Villa chairman Nassef Sawiris said: “We are building something special here at Aston Villa with Unai at its core and we are delighted that he has signed a new deal with the club until 2029.

“As we move into our historic, 150th anniversary year, there is a lot to look forward to with Unai at the helm.”

Emery, 52, arrived at Villa with a strong reputation as a four-time Europa League winner following impressive spells with Sevilla and Villarreal.

He had also won Ligue 1 with Paris St Germain and had Premier League experience after a year in charge of Arsenal from 2018-19.

After making an immediate impact by steering the club to a seventh-placed finish in 2023, he has now guided Villa back into Europe’s elite competition for the first time since 1983.

Aston Villa’s Youri Tielemans celebrates scoring
Emery’s side will play in the Champions League next season (Martin Rickett/PA)

With a number of high-profile managerial vacancies opening up this summer, the club have acted decisively to secure his services for the long term.

Emery told the club’s website, www.avfc.co.uk: “I am very happy to take this step and the responsibility of leading this club.

“Since I came to Villa with (co-owner) Wes (Edens) and Nassef we found always the best environment and structure to develop a project with the highest ambition.

“There’s a great chemistry in Aston Villa and the element of the fans’ support also makes the difference to feel like home. We are really excited to continue this journey with no limits to our dreams.”