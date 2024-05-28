Zelensky secures further promise of military aid as he continues EU tour

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Zelensky secures further promise of military aid as he continues EU tour

By Press Association
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky is on a whirlwind two-day tour of Spain, Belgium and Portugal (Paul White/AP)
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has picked up a second promise of military aid worth one billion euros in as many days for the war with Russia during a whirlwind tour through the European Union.

The pledge came from Belgium, which topped up the money with a commitment to give 30 F-16 fighter jets over the next four years.

The Netherlands added to the goodwill by promising to quickly assemble with key EU partners a Patriot air defence system, which Mr Zelensky sees as key in stopping Russia from hitting the power grid and civilian areas, as well as military targets, with devastating glide bombs that cause wide destruction.

A day earlier, Mr Zelensky signed a bilateral security agreement with Spain that allocates one billion euros of military aid to Ukraine in 2024, and five billion euros by 2027.

Volodymyr Zelensky, left, shakes hands with Belgium’s Alexander De Croo
Volodymyr Zelensky, left, shakes hands with Belgium’s Alexander De Croo (Kenzo Tribouillard/pool photo via AP)

The bilateral aid is essential since the EU is again struggling to overcome Hungary’s objections to the 27-nation bloc itself providing billions of euros in military aid to Kyiv, which is in its third year of war following Russia’s 2022 full-scale invasion.

An estimated 6.5 billion euros are stalled by the Hungarian government of Prime Minister Viktor Orban, who is considered Russia’s staunchest ally in the EU. Single member states have wide veto powers and Hungary has long held up funds aimed at boosting Ukraine’s defence efforts.

Mr Zelensky met Belgian Prime Minister Alexander De Croo on Tuesday and as well as the immediate money obtained a security agreement aimed at providing guarantees of military help until Ukraine joins the Nato alliance.

Since Russia launched a spring offensive around eastern Kharkiv, Mr Zelensky has insisted Ukraine urgently needs seven more US-made Patriot air defence systems.

Volodymyr Zelensky, left, is welcomed by Spain’s Pedro Sanchez in Madrid
Volodymyr Zelensky, left, is welcomed by Spain’s Pedro Sanchez in Madrid (Paul White/AP)

Dutch defence minister Kajsa Ollongren, meeting wher EU colleagues, said that such a system will be built “in a short time frame”. The Netherlands has the core components for a Patriot system and other EU nations will contribute other key parts and munitions.

“Ukraine is also fighting Europe’s fight,” she said.

Hungary, meanwhile, continues to oppose the swift distribution of centralised EU aid, angering just about every one of its EU allies.

“We need all these critical decisions and still there are too many decisions which are not made,” said Estonian defence minister Hanno Pevkur. “The urgency is very, very acute.”

Ukrainian troops on the front line
Ukrainian troops on the front line near the city of Bakhmut (Iryna Rybakova via AP)

Mr Zelensky was due to visit Belgium and Spain earlier this month but postponed all his foreign trips after Russia launched its offensive in the Kharkiv region.

Ukraine has repeatedly tried to strike behind Russian lines, often with drones, though Russia’s response to the new technology used in unmanned vehicles has improved in recent months.

The onslaught unfolding as the weather improves has brought Ukraine’s biggest military test since Russia’s full-scale invasion in February 2022.

Slow deliveries of support by its western partners, especially a lengthy delay in US military aid, have left Ukraine at the mercy of Russia’s bigger army and air force.