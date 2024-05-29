Algeria proposes UN resolution demanding Israel halt offensive in Rafah

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Algeria proposes UN resolution demanding Israel halt offensive in Rafah

By Press Association
Palestinians fleeing from the southern Gaza city of Rafah during an Israeli ground and air offensive in the city (Abdel Kareem Hana/AP)
Algeria’s United Nations ambassador has called an emergency meeting of the UN Security Council in an attempt to “stop the killing in Rafah”.

Amar Bendjama’s urgent motion demands an immediate ceasefire in Gaza and halt to Israel’s military offensive in the southern city of Rafah.

Mr Bendjama, the Arab representative on the Security Council, told reporters after emergency closed council consultations on Tuesday that he would send the draft to the 15-member council later in the evening.

“It is a short text, a decisive text, to stop the killing in Rafah,” he said.

APTOPIX Israel Palestinians
Palestinians look at the destruction after an Israeli strike where displaced people were staying in Rafah, Gaza Strip (Jehad Alshrafi/AP)

The resolution would demand that Israel “immediately halt its military offensive, and any other action in Rafah”.

It also calls for the immediate release of all hostages taken during Hamas’ attack in southern Israel on October 7.

The draft condemns what it calls “the indiscriminate targeting of civilians, including women and children, and civilian infrastructure” and reiterates the council’s demand for all parties to comply with international law requiring the protection of civilians.

Algeria called the emergency Security Council meeting as Israel pushed ahead with its military operation in Rafah and as fighting escalated in the border city where more than a million Palestinians had sought refuge.

It followed Sunday night’s Israeli airstrikes that triggered a fire engulfing tents in a camp for displaced Palestinians west of Rafah, killing 45 people and injuring more than 100 others.

Some diplomats said they hope for a quick vote, even as early as Wednesday.

China’s UN Ambassador Fu Cong told reporters: “It is our hope that it can be done as quickly as possible because life is in the balance.”

US Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield said: “We’re waiting to see it, and then we’ll react to it.”

The United States has vetoed multiple resolutions demanding a ceasefire in Gaza.

The International Criminal Court is currently seeking approval for an arrest warrant against Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and others, including leaders of the Hamas militant group, concerning possible war crimes.