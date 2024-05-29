Record-holding Sherpa guide concerned about rubbish on Everest’s higher camps

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Record-holding Sherpa guide concerned about rubbish on Everest’s higher camps

By Press Association
Renowned Sherpa mountain guide Kami Rita, left, returning from Mount Everest after his record 30th successful ascent, arrives at the airport in Kathmandu, Nepal, on Friday (Niranjan Shrestha/AP)
One of the greatest Mount Everest guides has expressed concerns about the peak’s growing piles of rubbish, as he was honoured by his government to mark Everest Day.

Sherpa guide Kami Rita, who has scaled Mount Everest a record 30 times, was honoured by Nepal’s Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal in Kathmandu on the anniversary of the first successful summit by New Zealander Edmund Hillary and Nepali Sherpa Tenzing Norgay in 1953.

Kami Rita said he was deeply worried by the accumulation of rubbish that has been surfacing as ice and snow melt from the peak.

People from the mountaineering community participate in a rally to mark the anniversary of the first ascent of Mount Everest in Kathmandu, Nepal
“It is very necessary to immediately direct our attention to this,” he said, adding that Everest Day should really be celebrated by government funding campaigns to clean up the camps near the summit.

There have been clean-up campaigns on the mountain almost every year.

A team of Nepali soldiers were still on the mountain picking up rubbish left behind by previous expeditions.

“At the moment, not enough garbage has been taken out from Camp 3 or 4,” Kami Rita said.

“There had been clean-up campaigns but all of that have been for either Camp 2 or below.”

Kami Rita also said Sherpa guides working on the mountain should have better conditions and benefits.

People from the mountaineering community participate in a rally to mark the anniversary of the first ascent of Mount Everest in Kathmandu, Nepal
“There needs to be increased amount of insurance up to 6,000,000 rupees (£35,000) and there should be a provident fund,” he said.

The 54-year-old guide had scaled the 8,849-metre (29,032ft) peak twice this month, breaking his own record for the most successful climbs.

His closest competitor is fellow Sherpa guide Pasang Dawa, who has 27 successful ascents.

Kami Rita first climbed Everest in 1994 and has been making the trip nearly every year since.

He is one of many Sherpa guides whose expertise and skills are vital to the safety and success each year of foreign climbers aspiring to stand on top of the world.

His father was among the first Sherpa mountain guides.

People from the mountaineering community gather to participate a rally to mark the anniversary of the first ascent of Mount Everest in Kathmandu, Nepal
In addition to his Everest climbs, Kami Rita has scaled several other peaks that are among the world’s highest, including K2, Cho Oyu, Manaslu and Lhotse.

Several climbers and people in the community were honoured alongside Kami Rita.