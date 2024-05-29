All police charges against Scottie Scheffler dropped after arrest at US PGA

All criminal charges against Scottie Scheffler have been dismissed to bring to an end an extraordinary fortnight for the world number one.

Scheffler’s bid to win the US PGA Championship earlier this month was thrown into chaos on May 17 when he was arrested ahead of his second round after he tried to drive into Valhalla Golf Club in heavy traffic, which had been caused by an unrelated accident in which a male pedestrian died.

Masters champion Scheffler briefly spent time in jail before returning to the course to play his second round and had faced charges of second-degree assault of a police officer, third-degree criminal mischief, reckless driving and disregarding traffic signals from an officer directing traffic.

"Mr Scheffler's actions do not satisfy the elements of any criminal offences" Attorney Mike O'Connell dismisses the charges against Scottie Scheffler 🏌️ Credit: Golf Channel pic.twitter.com/z07wxHIzS1 — Sky Sports News (@SkySportsNews) May 29, 2024

Jefferson county attorney Mike O’Connell told the court: “Based upon the totality of the evidence, my office cannot move forward in the prosecution of the charges filed against Mr Scheffler.

“Mr Scheffler’s characterisation that this was a ‘big misunderstanding’ is corroborated by the evidence.

“The evidence we reviewed supports the conclusion that detective Gillis was concerned for public safety at the scene when he initiated contact with Mr Scheffler.

“However, Mr Scheffler’s actions and the evidence surrounding their exchange and misunderstanding do not satisfy the elements of any criminal offences.

“For these reasons, judge I now tender to the court a motion of order to dismiss all these charges in this case against Mr Scheffler with prejudice.”

Screen grab taken from the Louisville Metropolitan Department of Corrections of Scottie Scheffler’s mugshot (Louisville Metropolitan Department of Corrections/PA)

According to the police report at the time, Detective Bryan Gillis stopped Scheffler’s car and “attempted to give instructions” to the world number one.

The report alleged Scheffler refused to comply and “accelerated forward, dragging Detective Gillis to the ground” but there was no police bodycam footage after it had failed to be turned on.

Scheffler proceeded to be arrested and detained by Louisville Metropolitan Police Department.

Steve Romines, Scheffler’s lawyer, insisted the charges against his client would “either be dropped or we’ll go to trial”, but the former has now occurred.

Scheffler had claimed it was all a “big misunderstanding” upon his release, which allowed him to resume his participation in the US PGA Championship.

Screen grab taken with permission from a video captured by ESPN/Jeff Darlington of Scheffler’s arrest (ESPN/Jeff Darlington/PA)

While Scheffler carded a second-round 66, he had to settle for a tie of eighth place and finished seven shots off eventual winner Xander Schauffele.

A statement by LMPD read: “We respect the County Attorney’s decision, and we respect the judicial process.

“LMPD will remain focused on our mission to serve the city of Louisville and mitigate violent crime.

“Videos and documents which were previously unreleased due to the judicial process will be made available, after appropriate redactions are made, via Louisville Metro Government’s online portal.”

Scheffler had been set to go back to Louisville on Monday for an arraignment and lawyer Romines confirmed his American client had no intention of filing a lawsuit against LMPD.

World number one Scottie Scheffler (Peter Byrne/PA)

“We’re pleased the case has been dismissed today, obviously was dismissed with prejudice,” Scheffler’s lawyer Romines said outside the Hall of Justice in Louisville.

“We were prepared to go forward and litigate this matter and we were also prepared to litigate the case civilly.

“It is obvious he didn’t do anything wrong and as I have said repeatedly, the more evidence that comes out, the more it shows that Scottie was a victim here.

“And I think everybody sees something like this happen and realises they are one wrong turn or running into the wrong person away from going to jail themselves.

“There are absolutely grounds for a lawsuit but he doesn’t want to be involved because who pays? The taxpayers of Louisville.

“Scottie Scheffler doesn’t want the taxpayers of Louisville to pay. He wishes to move forward from this case.”