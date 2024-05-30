Two Israeli soldiers killed in West Bank car-ramming attack

Two soldiers have been killed in a car-ramming attack in the occupied West Bank, the Israeli military said on Thursday.

Officials said they received a report late on Wednesday about the incident near the Palestinian city of Nablus. They said the attacker fled the scene and that soldiers had launched a search for him.

On Thursday, the military said top officials are carrying out an inquiry into the attack.

Israeli Army Radio reported that the attacker had turned himself in to Palestinian security forces, but that could not immediately be confirmed.

Israeli soldiers work on a tank near the Israeli-Gaza border (Tsafrir Abayov/AP)

Violence in the West Bank has surged throughout the war in Gaza.

Israel has been carrying out raids into Palestinian cities and towns in the territory to crack down on militancy and the incursions have led to the deaths of more than 500 Palestinians.

Most of those killed have been in clashes with the military, but people throwing stones as well as others not involved in the confrontations have also been killed.

Palestinian attacks against Israelis have also been on the increase in the territory.

In the Gaza Strip, Palestinians in the border city of Rafah reported heavy fighting on Wednesday, and Israel’s military said it seized control of the entire length of Gaza’s border with Egypt.

Fighting in Rafah has already spurred more than a million Palestinians to flee, most of whom had already been displaced in the war between Israel and Hamas.

They now seek refuge in makeshift tent camps and other war-ravaged areas, where they lack shelter, food, water and other essentials for survival, the United Nations says.

Chinese President Xi Jinping has promised more humanitarian aid for people in Gaza (Tingshu Wang/Pool/AP)

Chinese President Xi Jinping promised more humanitarian aid for people in Gaza as he opened a summit with leaders of Arab states in Beijing on Thursday.

Israeli bombardments and ground offensives in Gaza have killed more than 36,000 Palestinians, according to the Health Ministry, which does not distinguish between combatants and civilians.

Israel launched its war in Gaza after Hamas’s October 7 attack in which militants stormed into southern Israel, killed some 1,200 people – mostly civilians – and abducted about 250.

Israel says around 100 hostages are still captive in Gaza, along with the bodies of around 30 others.