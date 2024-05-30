Families reclaim remains of 15 Greek soldiers killed in Cyprus in 1974

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Families reclaim remains of 15 Greek soldiers killed in Cyprus in 1974

By Press Association
The remains of 15 recently identified Greek soldiers who fought in Cyprus against invading Turkish troops in July 1974 have been returned to their families (Philippos Christou/AP)
The remains of recently identified Greek soldiers who fought in Cyprus against invading Turkish troops nearly half a century ago were returned to their families on Thursday.

Cypriot President Nikos Christodoulides attended a funeral service at Ayios Panteleimonas Orthodox Church in the capital, Nicosia, for the 15 soldiers before their remains were contained in Greek flag-draped coffins.

Mr Christodoulides said it was the least the state could do to honour and pay respects to the memory of those who died.

Soldiers carrying the coffins of Greek soldiers whose remains were recently identified, process past Ayios Panteleimonas Orthodox Church in Nicosia (Philippos Christou/AP)

Eight of the 15 soldiers will be reinterred in Greece.

The families of another six opted to have their remains reinterred in a mass grave in Nicosia which stands as the country’s prime monument for the war.

No family members have been located for one of the soldiers, according to the state broadcaster.

Family members watch as a soldier leads a guard of honour at the funeral service in Nicosia (Philippos Christou/AP)

Turkey invaded Cyprus in July 1974, a week after supporters of union with Greece mounted a coup backed by the Greek junta then ruling the country.

The invasion resulted in Cyprus’s ethnic divide, with Turkish Cypriots later declaring independence that is only recognised by Turkey, which still maintains more than 35,000 troops in the breakaway north.

Of the 2,002 people who disappeared in 1974 and the preceding decade amid ethnic violence, the remains of 1,033 have been identified and returned to their families since UN-led search efforts began in earnest in 2006.

Soldiers help inter the remains of six Greek soldiers at the Tomb of Makedonitissa in Nicosia (Philippos Christou/AP)

UN officials said this marks the second-best success rate in the world, after the former Yugoslavia.

A total of 769 Greek Cypriots and 200 Turkish Cypriots are still listed as missing and officials say the passage of time poses a huge challenge.