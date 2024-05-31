Saudi Arabia to sell second slice of shares in oil giant Aramco

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Saudi Arabia to sell second slice of shares in oil giant Aramco

By Press Association
More Aramco shares are to be sold from Sunday (Amr Nabil/AP)
The Saudi Arabian government is to sell a second sliver of stock worth billions of dollars in state oil giant Aramco.

Saudi Aramco, formally known as the Saudi Arabian Oil Company, acknowledged the stock sale in a corporate disclosure online.

It put the number of shares being offered at 1.545 billion, priced at between 7.12 (£5.61) and 7.73 dollars (£6.09) a share.

At the high range of the valuation, that would make the shares worth about 11.9 billion dollars (£9.37bn). They will begin being sold on Sunday to institutional investors and on Monday to retail investors.

Aramco has a market value of 1.8 trillion dollars (£1.42tr), making it the world’s sixth most valuable company behind Microsoft, Apple, Nvidia, Google owner Alphabet and Amazon respectively.

Just 1.73% of the company has been traded on the Tadawul, Saudi Arabia’s stock exchange, since the company’s initial public offering in 2019. This additional offer represents 0.64% of all the company’s shares.

The Saudi government remains the dominant shareholder in Aramco, with shares also going towards the kingdom’s sovereign wealth funds as part of its efforts to rapidly diversify the country’s economy away from oil.

Saudi Arabia’s vast oil resources, located close to the surface of the desert, make it one of the world’s least expensive places to produce crude.

Shares in Aramco stood around 7.75 dollars (£6.12) a share in trading on Thursday. Aramco shares have lost nearly 12% of their value since the start of the year.

Aramco reported making a 121 billion dollar (£95.22bn) profit last year, down from its 2022 record due to lower energy prices.