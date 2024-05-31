Israeli forces ‘find Hamas weapons and tunnels’ during push into central Rafah

Israeli forces are operating in central parts of Rafah as part of an expanding offensive in the southern Gaza city.

The Israeli military said in a statement on Friday that its troops in central Rafah have uncovered Hamas rocket launchers and tunnels and dismantled a weapons storage centre.

Israel launched its ground assault into the city on May 6 and has mainly been operating in its eastern districts and close to the border with Egypt.

More than one million Palestinians have fled Rafah (Jehad Alshrafi/AP)

This week, it also moved into the city’s western district of Tel al-Sultan, where heavy clashes with Hamas fighters have been reported by witnesses.

Friday’s statement did not specify where in central Rafah the operations were taking place but previous statements and witness reports have pointed to raids in the Shaboura refugee camp and other sites near the city centre.

More than one million Palestinians have fled the city since the assault began, scattering around southern and central Gaza..