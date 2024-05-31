Israeli forces ‘find Hamas weapons and tunnels’ during push into central Rafah

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Israeli forces ‘find Hamas weapons and tunnels’ during push into central Rafah

By Press Association
Palestinians flee from the southern Gaza city of Rafah during an Israeli ground and air offensive (Abdel Kareem Hana/AP)
Israeli forces are operating in central parts of Rafah as part of an expanding offensive in the southern Gaza city.

The Israeli military said in a statement on Friday that its troops in central Rafah have uncovered Hamas rocket launchers and tunnels and dismantled a weapons storage centre.

Israel launched its ground assault into the city on May 6 and has mainly been operating in its eastern districts and close to the border with Egypt.

More than one million Palestinians have fled Rafah (Jehad Alshrafi/AP)

This week, it also moved into the city’s western district of Tel al-Sultan, where heavy clashes with Hamas fighters have been reported by witnesses.

Friday’s statement did not specify where in central Rafah the operations were taking place but previous statements and witness reports have pointed to raids in the Shaboura refugee camp and other sites near the city centre.

More than one million Palestinians have fled the city since the assault began, scattering around southern and central Gaza..