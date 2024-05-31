‘Outstanding’ Abba members receive knighthoods from Sweden’s King

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Entertainment Music

‘Outstanding’ Abba members receive knighthoods from Sweden’s King

By Press Association
Bjorn Ulvaeus, Anni-Frid Lyngstad, Agnetha Fältskog and Benny Andersson received the Royal Vasa Order (Henrik Montgomery/TT News Agency via AP)
Bjorn Ulvaeus, Anni-Frid Lyngstad, Agnetha Fältskog and Benny Andersson received the Royal Vasa Order (Henrik Montgomery/TT News Agency via AP)

The four members of Swedish pop quartet Abba have received knighthoods in Sweden’s King Carl XVI Gustaf.

The Order of the Vasa was handed out for the first time in almost 50 years.

Agnetha Faltskog, Bjorn Ulvaeus, Benny Andersson and Anni-Frid Lyngstad became Commander of the First Class of the order for “very outstanding efforts in Swedish and international music life”.

Sweden has several orders, including the Royal Order of Seraphim, which is awarded to heads of state and foreign royals, and the Royal Order of the Polar Star that is given to foreign citizens.

Sweden ABBA Royal Order
Sweden’s King Carl Gustaf and Queen Silvia presented the awards (Henrik Montgomery/TT News Agency via AP)

The Royal Order of Vasa, which is given in recognition of personal efforts for Sweden or for Swedish interests as well as the successful performance of public duties and assignments, was dormant until late 2022, when it was reactivated after regulations opened the Royal Orders to Swedish citizens again.

Earlier this year, candidates were nominated by the public and the Swedish government, and the King approved the nominees that included the four Abba members.

The orders were awarded during a solemn ceremony at the Royal Palace in the gilded Vita Havet Assembly Rooms. The monarch handed them the order in a red box while a diploma was given to them by Queen Silvia.

”The order you get today is Sweden’s thanks for your exceptional efforts,” the monarch said before handing out the awards to “13 exceptional Swedes”.

Sweden ABBA Royal Order
Abba celebrate winning the 1974 Eurovision Song Contest (Robert Dear/AP)

Andersson, Faltskog, Lyngstad, who now uses the last name Reuss, and Ulvaeus received the order in an event that was aired live on Swedish TV.

A Eurovision victory in 1974 with the song Waterloo turned Abba into a musical juggernaut, with their melodic disco pop selling hundreds of millions of records worldwide.

The stage musical Mamma Mia! based on the band’s songs is 25 years old and spawned two movies.

The Swedish band members have not performed together live for four decades but released a comeback album, Voyage, in 2021. The digital Abba-tars opened in London in 2022.

Two other recipients were 2023 Nobel Prize winners French-Swedish physicist Anne L’Huillier, and Svante Paabo, who won the coveted award in physics and medicine. They were both made Commander Grand Cross of the Royal Order of the Polar Star for “outstanding research efforts”.