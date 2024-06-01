Gigi and Bella Hadid donate a million dollars to support families in Palestine

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News World

Gigi and Bella Hadid donate a million dollars to support families in Palestine

By Press Association
Gigi Hadid and Bella Hadid (PA)
Gigi Hadid and Bella Hadid (PA)

Bella Hadid and her sister Gigi are collectively donating one million dollars (£785,000) to support relief efforts in Palestine, the model’s agent has confirmed.

A representative for Bella told the PA news agency the money has been earmarked for equal distribution among four humanitarian organisations that have a focus on children and families: Heal Palestine, Palestine Children’s Relief Fund (PCRF), World Central Kitchen (WCK), and United Nations Relief and Works Agency (UNRWA).

The pair, whose father is Palestinian property tycoon Mohamed Anwar Hadid, have been vocal in their support for the people of Palestine amid the conflict in Gaza.

MTV Video Music Awards 2019 – Arrivals – New Jersey
Gigi and Bella Hadid said the money was earmarked for four charities (PA)

After Hamas’s October 7 attack on Israel, Gigi, 29, who has modelled for design houses including Versace and Chanel and co-hosts Netflix’s Next In Fashion reality competition, wrote on Instagram: “My thoughts are with all those affected by this unjustifiable tragedy, and every day that innocent lives are taken by this conflict – too many of which are children.

“I have deep empathy and heartbreak for the Palestinian struggle and life under occupation, it’s a responsibility I hold daily.”

She added: “While I have hopes and dreams for Palestinians, none of them include the harm of a Jewish person.”

In May, Bella, 27, who was named model of the year by the British Fashion Council in 2022 and has 29 international Vogue covers, wrote on social media that she was “devastated at the loss of the Palestinian people and the lack of empathy coming from the government systems worldwide”.

At the Cannes film festival last month she wore a red and white dress made of keffiyeh, a traditional Arabic cloth that is associated with Palestine, writing on Instagram that is was “a beautiful way to represent the history, labor of love, resilience and, most importantly, the art of historic Palestinian embroidery”.

Hamas-led militants killed around 1,200 people, mainly civilians, and abducted around 250 others in the October 7 attack.

It sparked a war with Israel in which more than 36,000 Palestinians have died, according to Gaza’s health ministry, which does not distinguish between civilians and fighters in its count.