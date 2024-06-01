Afghan-born man remanded in custody over Mannheim knife attack

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Afghan-born man remanded in custody over Mannheim knife attack

By Press Association
Flowers were left on the market square in Mannheim (Uwe Anspach/dpa via AP)
Flowers were left on the market square in Mannheim (Uwe Anspach/dpa via AP)

A 25-year-old man born in Afghanistan has been remanded in custody by a German court on suspicion of attempted murder in connection with a knife attack at an event organised by a group opposing “political Islam”.

The six victims included a police officer who remains in hospital with life-threatening injuries after he was stabbed while trying to intervene, police and prosecutors said.

Officials offered no information regarding the motive for the attack on Friday on the central square in Mannheim.

A statement from police and prosecutors said that the suspect had lived in Germany since 2014, was married and has two children. His apartment in the town of Heppenheim was searched on Friday night and police recovered digital devices and the contents are being evaluated.

Germany Stabbing
A forensic police officer holds a cap at the scene of the knife attack (Uwe Anspach/dpa via AP)

Officials said that the suspect, who was shot and wounded by police, is in hospital and not in a condition to be questioned. They said he had no prior police record.

They have not disclosed the suspect’s citizenship or immigration status or how he came to Germany.

The group, Pax Europa, describes itself as an organization that informs the public about the dangers posed by the “increasing spread and influence of political Islam”.

Michael Sturzenberger, an anti-Islamist activist who is one of the group’s leading figures and has spoken at its events, was among those wounded.

Mr Sturzenberger, 59, posted a picture of himself on his Telegram channel from his hospital bed, showing a long, bandaged cut on his upper lip and cheek.

He said he had suffered “significant blood loss” from a stab wound in his thigh as well as a cut on his jaw that had been stapled shut.

The other victims were five men aged 25, 36, 42 and 54.

The 25-year-old man has been released from hospital while the others are still being treated.