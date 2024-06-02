Late flurry puts Robert Macintyre in front by four at Canadian Open

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Late flurry puts Robert Macintyre in front by four at Canadian Open

By Press Association
Robert MacIntyre tees off on the fourth hole during the third round of Canadian Open golf tournament in Hamilton (Nathan Denette/The Canadian Press via AP)
Robert MacIntyre tees off on the fourth hole during the third round of Canadian Open golf tournament in Hamilton (Nathan Denette/The Canadian Press via AP)

Scotland’s Robert Macintyre picked up five shots down the stretch to take a four-shot lead into the final day of the RBC Canadian Open.

The 27-year-old looked in trouble early, opening with a bogey and going around the turn at one over.

A birdie on the 10th returned him to even par, but another dropped shot on the 13th threatened to derail his hunt for his first PGA Tour title.

He recovered masterfully, however, carding three straight birdies before sinking a 30-foot putt for eagle on the par five 17th to head into the clubhouse on 14 under.

Macintyre leads by four strokes from the trio of Mackenzie Hughes, Ryan Fox and Ben Griffin.

England’s Tommy Fleetwood is a shot further back on nine under after soaring up the leaderboard with a bogey-free round of 64 on Saturday.

Meanwhile, Rory McIlroy fired himself back into contention with a five-under round of 65.

The Northern Irishman moved back into the top 10 on seven under after a front-nine scoring blitz at the Hamilton Golf and Country Club.

“There are still some low scores out there. It felt like it could’ve been better but I got myself back into the tournament and hopefully within touching distance of the guys going into tomorrow,” he said in his post-round interview.

“I had a quick range session last night and felt that reset me. I just felt like my swing was a little out of sync with everything, so I just worked on a little bit of tempo and rhythm.”