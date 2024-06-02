Serbia populists seek to cement power in poll re-run after vote-rigging claims

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News World

Serbia populists seek to cement power in poll re-run after vote-rigging claims

By Press Association
Voters in Serbia are casting ballots in a re-run election in the capital, Belgrade, and dozens of other cities and towns (Darko Vojinovic/AP)
Voters in Serbia are casting ballots in a re-run election in the capital, Belgrade, and dozens of other cities and towns (Darko Vojinovic/AP)

Voters in Serbia are casting ballots in a re-run election in the capital, Belgrade, and dozens of other cities and towns, with ruling right-wing populists seeking to cement their already vast hold on power.

The vote in Belgrade is being repeated after reports of widespread irregularities last December triggered political tensions and accusations that President Aleksandar Vucic’s Serbian Progressive Party rigged the vote.

Populists have denied the accusations but still scheduled a repeat ballot.

Also up for grabs on Sunday are more than 80 municipal councils and city halls in two other key cities: the northern regional centre of Novi Sad and Nis in the south.

Serbia Election Explainer
A vandalised billboard shows Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic, centre, with associates, reading ‘The future is in your hands’ (Darko Vojinovic/AP)

Mr Vucic is formally seeking to have his troubled nation join the European Union but has steadily drifted away from pro-EU democracy values while nurturing close ties with Russia and China.

The populists have presented themselves as the only political force capable of running the country and keeping it safe at a time of global turmoil.

Pro-Western opposition groups have accused Mr Vucic of crime links, rampant corruption and a crackdown on democracy.

But a wide alliance that was behind big anti-government street protests last year has splintered and turned against each other, fuelling apathy among Serbia’s 6.5 million voters.

Mr Vucic’s governing party is seen as the favourite in Sunday’s poll.

It has for more than a decade controlled all levels of power in Serbia, so if the opposition manages to wrest away at least some of the local councils, not to mention in big cities, it would be a significant shift.

The opposition groups split over whether to take part in the ballot or press on with demands for free and fair elections. Those running in Belgrade campaign under the slogan: “We choose to fight!”

Serbia Election Explainer
The right-wing Serbian Progressive Party of President Aleksandar Vucic is seen as a favourite ahead of the Sunday re-run vote (Darko Vojinovic/AP)

International election observers have said the December election, which also included a parliamentary vote, was held in “unjust conditions”, in part because of the president’s involvement and systemic advantages for the ruling party.

A report by an office of the Organisation for Security and Co-operation in Europe said the ballot was “marred by harsh rhetoric, bias in the media, pressure on public sector employees and misuse of public resources”.

Local election observers have said not much has changed for Sunday’s vote despite a set of recommendations listed by international observers after the December balloting.

Fraud allegations in Belgrade included reports that voters from other regions in the Balkan country and from neighbouring Bosnia were bussed into Serbia’s capital to vote for Mr Vucic’s party.