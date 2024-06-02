France striker Kylian Mbappe signs Real Madrid deal â€“ reports

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News World

France striker Kylian Mbappe signs Real Madrid deal â€“ reports

By Press Association
Kylian Mbappe could be announced as a Real Madrid player in the coming days (PA Wire via DPA)
Kylian Mbappe could be announced as a Real Madrid player in the coming days (PA Wire via DPA)

Kylian Mbappe has signed a contract to join Real Madrid on a free transfer, according to reports.

The 25-year-old France international signalled his intention to leave Paris St Germain when his current deal expires on June 30.

Mbappe has spent the past seven years at PSG but has continuously been linked with a transfer to Real Madrid and is now expected to officially join the Champions League winners on July 1.

When Mbappe signed for PSG from Monaco, initially on a season-long loan in 2017 before the switch was made permanent a year later, it made him the second most expensive player in history after the Parisians parted with £165.7million to secure his services.

A number of trophies followed as he helped PSG win six Ligue 1 titles alongside numerous domestic cups, but failed to lead the club to its ultimate goal of European glory.

PSG reached the Champions League final in 2020 but finished runners-up to Bayern Munich and lost in the last-four stage during the current campaign to Borussia Dortmund, who were beaten 2-0 at Wembley by Real Madrid on Saturday.

Mbappe is now set to join 15-time European champions Real Madrid after 308 appearances and 256 goals for PSG.

He is reported to have signed a contract on Sunday after verbally agreeing a move to the LaLiga winners in February, according to reports at the time.

Real Madrid could announce the transfer during the coming days ahead of their soon-to-be star forward being at Euro 2024, which starts on June 14.