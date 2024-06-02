Bosnia captain Edin Dzeko feels Mondayâ€™s opponents England can win Euro 2024

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Bosnia captain Edin Dzeko feels Mondayâ€™s opponents England can win Euro 2024

By Press Association
Edin Dzeko is Bosnia and Herzegovinaâ€™s record scorer and appearance holder (Tim Goode/PA)
Bosnia and Herzegovina captain Edin Dzeko believes England can win Euro 2024.

England host Bosnia in a friendly fixture at St James’ Park on Monday and the visitors arrived in Newcastle earlier on Sunday.

It is the start of a new era for Bosnia after they appointed former forward Sergej Barbarez as head coach in April following a failure to qualify for this summer’s European Championship in Germany.

After Monday’s clash with England, Bosnia will travel to Italy for a friendly and Dzeko, who spent five years at Manchester City, feels both teams can win Euro 2024.

“This is a new national team with many young players and everyone needs to be given some time,” Dzeko told a press conference.

“It is not easy to play against England in England and Italy in Italy. You have to be realistic and say that these are the national teams that are favourites to win the European Championship, and I am especially thinking about our opponents tomorrow.

“For us, the most important thing is that the players get to know the way of work of the new coach and the professional staff, to bring it to a satisfactory level.

“Even now that I am 38 years old, and even earlier, playing for the national team is a great pride and a dream for me. As long as the coach and coaching staff need me, I’m here.”

Bosnia’s preparation for the England match was disrupted on Sunday morning when head coach Barbarez was unable to join the group on their flight to Newcastle after he felt unwell.

A statement from the Football Association of Bosnia and Herzegovina read: “Representatives of Bosnia and Herzegovina arrived in Newcastle today.

“The selector Sergej Barbarez was not feeling well before the trip, so he stayed in Sarajevo.

“Barbarez will join the team in England later.”

Barbarez has since informed local media that it was “nothing serious” and he is expected to be able to take charge of his maiden match at the helm.

“It’s nothing serious. I will quickly join the rest of the team in England,” Barbarez told Raport, a media organisation based in Bosnia.