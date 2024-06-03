Iceland reopens Blue Lagoon after volcano stabilises

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News World

Iceland reopens Blue Lagoon after volcano stabilises

By Press Association
People bathe in the Blue Lagoon as the volcanic crater spews lava in the background in Grindavik, Iceland (Marco di Marco/AP)
People bathe in the Blue Lagoon as the volcanic crater spews lava in the background in Grindavik, Iceland (Marco di Marco/AP)

One of Iceland’s biggest tourist attractions has reopened after eruptions at a nearby volcano.

The popular Blue Lagoon geothermal spa was reopened on Sunday after authorities said the volcano had stabilised after erupting four days earlier.

Oddny Arnarsdottir, the head of Visit Iceland, said authorities had redrawn the security zones in the area and the lagoon was judged safe to reopen for tourists.

Iceland Volcano
The volcano looms in the distance over the Blue Lagoon (Marco di Marco/AP)

Hundreds of tourists bathed in the lagoon, with the view of the erupting crater in the background.

Wednesday’s eruption was the fifth and most powerful since the volcanic system reawakened in December after 800 years.

It gushed record levels of lava as its fissure grew to 2.1 miles in length.

The activity last week threatened Grindavik, a coastal town of 3,800 people, and led to the evacuation of the geothermal spa.

Grindavik, about 30 miles southwest of Iceland’s capital, Reykjavik, has been threatened since a swarm of November earthquakes forced an evacuation ahead of the initial December 18 eruption.

A subsequent eruption consumed several buildings.

Iceland, which sits above a volcanic hot spot in the North Atlantic, sees regular eruptions.

The most disruptive in recent times was the 2010 eruption of the Eyjafjallajokull volcano, which spewed huge clouds of ash into the atmosphere and led to widespread airspace closures over Europe.