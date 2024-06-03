Donald Trump raised £110m in May, helped by guilty verdict in hush money trial

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News World

Donald Trump raised £110m in May, helped by guilty verdict in hush money trial

By Press Association
Donald Trump (AP Photo/Julia Nikhinson, File)
Donald Trump (AP Photo/Julia Nikhinson, File)

Donald Trump’s campaign and the Republican National Committee say they raised 141 million dollars (£110 million) in May, a massive haul that includes tens of millions raised after guilty verdicts in his criminal hush money trial.

Trump’s campaign is not required to publicly disclose its fundraising to the Federal Election Commission until later this month. Its decision to release the numbers early underscores how it sees the wave of contributions as evidence that last Thursday’s verdict has energised the former president’s supporters and as a sign that it will not hobble his efforts to return to the White House.

President Joe Biden’s campaign has yet to release its own May fundraising totals.

Joe Biden
Joe Biden (Evan Vucci/AP)

Trump and the Republican Party reported raising 76 million dollars (£59 million) in April, topping the more than 51 million dollars (£40 million) reported by Mr Biden and the Democratic National Committee that month for the first time.

It is unclear how much Trump and the Republicans spent in May, but the sum could help them close the money gap with Mr Biden which has persisted throughout the race.

Trump’s campaign said in a press release on Monday that it had received more than two million donations in May, averaging 70.27 dollars. More than a third of that haul — 37.6% — came in the form of online contributions in the 24 hours after the verdict was announced, it added.

About a quarter of the donors, it said, were new to the campaign.

Trump campaign senior advisers Chris LaCivita and Susie Wiles said in a statement: “We are moved by the outpouring of support for President Donald J Trump. The American people saw right through Crooked Joe Biden’s rigged trial, and sent Biden and Democrats a powerful message – the REAL verdict will come on November 5th.”

Biden campaign spokesman Ammar Moussa said officials would “see how the numbers actually shake out” when they are reported officially, but added: “One thing’s for certain: Trump’s billionaire friends are propping up the campaign of a white collar crook because they know the deal – they cut him cheques and he cuts their taxes while working people and the middle class pay the tab.”

Trump’s campaign announced last week that it had raised more than 50 million dollars (£39 million) online in the 24 hours after the Manhattan jury announced its verdict, making Trump the first former president — and first major party presumptive nominee — in the nation’s history to be convicted of a crime.

He will be sentenced on July 11.