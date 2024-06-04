President Biden says Donald Trump poses greater threat than in 2016

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News World

President Biden says Donald Trump poses greater threat than in 2016

By Press Association
President Joe Biden waves as he arrives on Air Force One at Westchester County Airport in White Plains, New York, on Monday (Alex Brandon/AP)
President Joe Biden waves as he arrives on Air Force One at Westchester County Airport in White Plains, New York, on Monday (Alex Brandon/AP)

President Joe Biden has hit out at his predecessor Donald Trump following his likely opponent in November’s election being convicted by a Manhattan jury on 34 felony counts related to hush money payments

Mr Biden said on Monday that “this campaign has entered uncharted territory”.

Speaking at a fundraiser in Greenwich, Connecticut, he said the former president “wants you to believe it’s all rigged. Nothing could be further from the truth”.

The President said: “It’s reckless and dangerous and downright irresponsible for anyone to say that it’s rigged just because you don’t like the verdict.”

He added that the justice system was a core of American democracy and “we should never allow anyone to tear it down”.

Mr Trump, the presumptive Republican presidential nominee, was convicted on all counts related to a scheme during his 2016 presidential campaign to pay off adult film actor Stormy Daniels, who said the two had sex.

The former president labelled the verdict politically motivated and has blamed it on Mr Biden while seeking to make himself a political martyr in the eyes of supporters, suggesting that if this could happen to him, similar things might befall them.

As he did last week, Mr Biden noted it was a state case rather than a federal one, was heard by a jury chosen the same way all juries nationwide are chosen and featured five weeks of evidence. He said the verdict was unanimous and Mr Trump can appeal.

Trump Hush Money
Former president Donald Trump speaks during a news conference after his trial (AP)

But he went further on Monday, accusing the former president of equating the justice system and elections, saying he was “attacking both the judiciary and elections system as rigged”.

“Nothing could be more dangerous for the country, more dangerous for American democracy,” Mr Biden said.

The President made no mention of the federal gun case against his son Hunter, which began on Monday in Delaware.

Instead, he said: “Here’s what is becoming clearer and clearer every day: The threat Trump poses in his second term would be greater than it was in his first.

“This isn’t the same Trump that got elected in 2016. He’s worse.

He referenced a television ad his campaign has produced featuring another of his celebrity backers, actor Robert De Niro, narrating and asserting that Mr Trump “snapped” after losing the election in 2020.

“Something snapped in this guy — for real — when he lost in 2020,” Mr Biden said, suggesting the former president was “unhinged” and was the driving force behind a mob of his supporters overrunning the US Capitol on January 6 2021.

“He can’t accept the fact that he lost, it’s literally driving him crazy,” Mr Biden said.

Continuing his sharp criticism, he said the former president “wants to terminate the Constitution” and “says if he loses there will be a bloodbath in America”,

“What kind of man is this?” Mr Biden asked.

The Trump campaign did not respond to a request for comment.