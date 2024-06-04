Amanda Knox to defend herself in Italian court against slander charge

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Amanda Knox to defend herself in Italian court against slander charge

By Press Association
Amanda Knox was convicted of the killing before being exonerated in a case that grabbed the global spotlight (AP Photo/Antonio Calanni, File)
Amanda Knox was convicted of the killing before being exonerated in a case that grabbed the global spotlight (AP Photo/Antonio Calanni, File)

Amanda Knox will be back in an Italian courtroom this week to defend herself against a 16-year-old slander conviction that she hopes to beat once and for all.

Her chance was made possible when a European court ruled that Italy violated her human rights during a long night of questioning over the murder of Meredith Kercher in November 2007.

The slander conviction for accusing a Congolese bar owner in the killing is the only charge against Ms Knox that withstood five court rulings that ultimately cleared her in the murder of her 21-year-old roommate in the apartment they shared in the Italian university town of Perugia.

A verdict in the slander case retrial ordered by Italy’s highest court is expected on Wednesday, with Ms Knox appearing in an Italian court for the first time in more than 12-and-a-half years.

Meredith Kercher
Meredith Kercher was murdered in 2007 (PA)

“I will walk into the very same courtroom where I was reconvicted of a crime I didn’t commit, this time to defend myself yet again,” Knox wrote on social media. ”I hope to clear my name once and for all of the false charge against me. Wish me luck.”

The slander charge was largely based on two statements typed by police that Ms Knox signed during the early hours of November 6, 2007, under extended questioning in Italian from police without a lawyer or a competent translator. The European Court of Human Rights ruled that the conditions violated her human rights.

Ms Kercher’s murder grabbed worldwide attention as suspicion fell on Ms Knox, then 20, and her then-Italian boyfriend, Raffaele Sollecito, with whom she had been involved for just about a week.

Ms Knox and Mr Sollecito were convicted in their first trial, but after a series of flip-flop verdicts, they were ultimately exonerated by Italy’s highest court in 2015.

Ms Knox returned to the United States in October 2011, after her first acquittal. She is now the mother of two small children, and has a podcast with her husband while campaigning against wrongful convictions.

However, the slander conviction against Ms Knox endured, a legal stain that continued to fuel doubts about her role in the killing, particularly in Italy – and despite the conviction of Rudy Hermann Guede, a man from Ivory Coast whose DNA was found at the crime scene.

Amanda Knox
Amanda Knox in 2010 (AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino, File)

Guede served 13 years of a 16-year prison sentence handed down after a fast-track trial that foresees lighter sentences under Italian law.

Based on the ruling by the European court, Italy’s highest court threw out Ms Knox’s slander conviction last November and ruled that the two statements typed by police were inadmissible. It ordered a new trial, instructing the Florence court to consider only a handwritten statement that Ms Knox wrote in English some hours later.

“In regards to this ‘confession’ that I made last night, I want to make it clear that I’m very doubtful of the verity of my statements, because they were made under the pressures of stress, shock and extreme exhaustion,” her statement said.

A pioneer of the study of false confessions, Sal Kassin, says Ms Knox’s signed statements follow a playbook of false confessions.

“It is empirical fact that most false confessions contain accurate details not yet known to the public and ‘false-fed facts’ that are consistent with the police theory of the crime, but that later prove to be untrue,” Mr Kassin, a psychologist at the John Jay College of Criminal Justice in New York, wrote about the case in his book Duped, which examines the phenomenon of false confessions.

Mr Kassin said police “contaminated” Ms Knox’s confession, which aligned with police theory at the time.

“To hold her accountable for a statement in which she also implicated herself is absurd,” he wrote.