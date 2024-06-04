Scottie Scheffler ‘hoping to move past’ US PGA Championship arrest

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News World

Scottie Scheffler ‘hoping to move past’ US PGA Championship arrest

By Press Association
Scottie Scheffler admits he has yet to fully get over his arrest during the US PGA Championship (Screen grab taken with permission from a video captured by ESPN/Jeff Darlington/PA)
Scottie Scheffler admits he has yet to fully get over his arrest during the US PGA Championship (Screen grab taken with permission from a video captured by ESPN/Jeff Darlington/PA)

Scottie Scheffler admitted he had yet to fully put his arrest during the US PGA Championship behind him, despite all charges being dropped.

Scheffler was detained ahead of his second round last month after he tried to drive into the course in heavy traffic which had been caused by an unrelated accident in which a male pedestrian died.

The world number one was released in time to return to Valhalla and card a remarkable 66, but only after being charged with four offences, the most serious being second-degree assault of a police officer, which is a felony.

Scottie Scheffler
Scheffler was detained by police for reportedly attempting to get around a traffic jam caused by a fatal accident near Valhalla (Louisville Metropolitan Department of Corrections handout/PA)

The charges were dropped 12 days later, with Scheffler finding out during the preceding week’s Charles Schwab Challenge – where he finished tied second – that was set to be the case.

“I would say that I still wouldn’t have 100 per cent moved past it,” Scheffler said ahead of the Memorial Tournament.

“Because now it’s almost more appropriate for people to ask me about it the situation and, to be honest with you, it’s not something that I love reliving, just because it was fairly traumatic for me being arrested going into the golf course.

“It’s not something that I love talking about and it’s something that I’m hoping to move past, but when the charges are dropped, that’s kind of only the beginning of getting past it, if that makes sense.

“It was definitely a bit of a relief, but not total relief because that’s something that will always, I think, kind of stick with me.

“That mugshot I’m sure is not going anywhere any time soon.”

Scheffler confirmed the assertion of his attorney, Steve Romines, that he had decided not to sue the Louisville Metro Police Department because it would be the city’s taxpayers who would ultimately “pay for whatever occurred”.

“I did not want to have to pursue legal action against Louisville because, at the end of the day, the people of Louisville are then going to have to pay for the mistakes of their police department and that just doesn’t seem right,” Scheffler said.

“So at no point did I ever want to sue them, but if it came there, I think my lawyer was more than prepared to use that as more of like a bargaining chip-type thing more than anything.

“I think sometimes in society people are expecting perfection out of everybody and just because somebody will make one mistake, people will crucify them for that and I’ve never really believed in that.

“I believe in forgiveness, I believe in grace and I try to give that out as much as possible because of how much grace I’ve been given.”