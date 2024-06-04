Romanian minister asks Louis Vuitton to acknowledge blouse inspired garments

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Romanian minister asks Louis Vuitton to acknowledge blouse inspired garments

By Press Association
Women wearing Romanian traditional blouses (Vadim Ghirda/AP)
Women wearing Romanian traditional blouses (Vadim Ghirda/AP)

Romania’s minister of culture says she will ask French luxury fashion house Louis Vuitton to acknowledge that a traditional Romanian blouse directly inspired items in one of its 2024 collections.

“We will request that Louis Vuitton recognise the heritage and cultural value of the traditional blouse model with ribbons,” Raluca Turcan wrote on Facebook, adding that it is an opportunity for international recognition of the “inestimable value” of Romanian tradition.

The blouse in question is known in Romanian as an IE (pronounced E-eh), which typically has intricate embroidery and tassels and is widely recognised as a symbol of the country’s rich folk culture.

In 2022, the garments with a specific style of embroidery were added to a Unesco list of intangible cultural heritage.

Romania Traditional Blouse
Ana, six, wears a traditional Romanian blouse (Vadim Ghirda/AP)

Louis Vuitton did not respond to questions sent by The Associated Press.

The allegedly inspired garments were in Nicolas Ghesquiere’s Resort 2024 collection for Louis Vuitton.

The campaign for Louis Vuitton to “give credit” to Romanian heritage was launched on Sunday by the online community La Blouse Roumaine, which has long urged fashion houses to credit collections that appropriate traditional clothing.

“We need to protect our intangible cultural heritage. It’s our cultural right to express our identity through these garments, through these traditional costumes,” Andreea Diana Tanasescu, the founder of La Blouse Roumaine, told the AP.

Romania Traditional Blouse
Women during an event celebrating the country’s rural national outfits in Bucharest (Vadim Ghirda/AP)

“They are part of Romanian history.”

The outcry is not the first of its kind in Romania.

In 2017, US designer Tory Burch changed the description of one of her designs, a traditional Romanian-style coat, after her brand angered thousands of Romanians for marketing it as a garment inspired by Africa.

Ms Burch said they had “missed a reference to a beautiful Romanian coat which inspired one of the pieces”.