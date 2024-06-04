Donald Trump’s lawyers ask for gag order to be lifted

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Donald Trump’s lawyers ask for gag order to be lifted

By Press Association
Former president Donald Trump walks to make comments to media after being found guilty on 34 felony counts of falsifying business records in the first degree at Manhattan Criminal Court (AP)
Donald Trump’s lawyers have asked a New York judge to lift the gag order which barred the former US president from commenting about witnesses, jurors and others tied to the criminal case that led to his conviction for falsifying records to cover up a potential sex scandal.

In a letter sent on Tuesday, Trump’s lawyers Todd Blanche and Emil Bove asked Judge Juan M Merchan to end the order, arguing there is nothing to justify “continued restrictions on the First Amendment rights of President Trump” now the trial is over.

The lawyers said Trump is entitled to “unrestrained campaign advocacy” in light of President Joe Biden’s public comments about the verdict and continued public criticism of him by his ex-lawyer Michael Cohen and porn actor Stormy Daniels, both key prosecution witnesses.

Trump Hush Money
Former president Donald Trump speaks to the media alongside his lawyer Todd Blanche (AP)

They also contend the gag order must go away so he is free to fully address the case and his conviction with the first presidential debate scheduled for June 27.

The Manhattan district attorney’s office has declined to comment.

The gag order was issued on March 26, a few weeks before the start of the trial, after prosecutors raised concerns about the presumptive Republican presidential nominee’s propensity to attack people involved in his cases.

The judge later expanded it to prohibit comments about his own family after Trump made social media posts attacking the judge’s daughter, a Democratic political consultant. Comments about Mr Merchan and district attorney Alvin Bragg are allowed, but the gag order bars statements about court staff and members of Mr Bragg’s prosecution team.

Trump was convicted Thursday of 34 counts of falsifying business records arising from what prosecutors said was an attempt to cover up a hush money payment to Ms Daniels just before the 2016 election. She claims she had a sexual encounter with Trump a decade earlier, which he denies.

He is scheduled to be sentenced July 11.

Prosecutors had said they wanted the gag order to “protect the integrity of this criminal proceeding and avoid prejudice to the jury.”

In the order, the judge noted prosecutors had sought the restrictions “for the duration of the trial”. He did not specify when they would be lifted.

Mr Blanche said on Friday that it was his understanding the gag order would expire when the trial ended and that he would seek clarity, which he did on Tuesday.

“It’s a little bit of the theatre of the absurd at this point, right? Michael Cohen is no longer a witness in this trial,” he said. “The trial is over. The same thing with all the other witnesses. So, we’ll see. I don’t mean that in any way as being disrespectful of the judge and the process. I just want to be careful and understand when it no longer applies.”

Trump has continued to operate under the belief that he’s still muzzled, telling reporters on Friday at Trump Tower: “I’m under a gag order, nasty gag order.”

Referring to Mr Cohen, Trump said: “I’m not allowed to use his name because of the gag order” before slamming his former lawyer-turned-courtroom foe as “a sleazebag”.

During the trial, Mr Merchan held the former president in contempt of court, fined him 10,000 dollars for violating the gag order and threatened to put him in jail if he did it again.