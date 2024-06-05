Robert MacIntyre explains withdrawal from Jack Nicklaus’ Memorial Tournament

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News World

Robert MacIntyre explains withdrawal from Jack Nicklaus’ Memorial Tournament

By Press Association
Scotland’s Robert MacIntyre (right) and his father and caddie Dougie pose for photos with the RBC Canadian Open trophy (Frank Gunn/The Canadian Press via AP)
Scotland’s Robert MacIntyre (right) and his father and caddie Dougie pose for photos with the RBC Canadian Open trophy (Frank Gunn/The Canadian Press via AP)

Robert MacIntyre insists his decision to withdraw from the Memorial Tournament shows the height of his ambition rather than any disrespect to the event’s host Jack Nicklaus.

MacIntyre’s victory in the RBC Canadian Open on Sunday secured his place in one of the PGA Tour’s signature events, which boasts a prize fund of 20million US dollars (£15.7m).

However, after playing six tournaments in a row and with the US Open to come next week, MacIntyre opted to return home to Scotland for a few days before heading back across the Atlantic for the year’s third major championship.

Robert MacIntyre
Scotland’s Robert MacIntyre (right) and an RCMP officer pose with the Canadian Open trophy (Frank Gunn/The Canadian Press via AP)

“I miscounted my tournaments that I’ve played there when I was doing the press conference last week. That was actually week six (not five),” MacIntyre said.

“And it’s been a good six weeks. I had two top 10s, I had the chance at Myrtle Beach which was a top 15. The mental aspect of that six-week stretch was high, and then obviously winning last week was an even bigger high.

“If I played Memorial, US Open and the Travelers (Championship) that’s nine weeks in a row. Not many players play nine weeks in a row, except probably me the madman.

“With everything that was going on, there was no disrespect for pulling out of Jack Nicklaus’s event.

“This was all about what was right for me and the fifth week in a row at Colonial I thought was even a step too far after having a chance to win at Myrtle Beach, an outside chance at the (US) PGA.

“There was a lot going on and I just thought it was the right thing to pull back, have a week off. It could have been any event. Yes, I get that it’s an elevated event and it’s 20 million or whatever it is.

“But does preparing right for the US Open not show ambition? It’s up to you.”