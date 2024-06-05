Putin warns Germany over use of its weapons by Ukraine to strike Russia

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
News World

Putin warns Germany over use of its weapons by Ukraine to strike Russia

By Press Association
Russian President Vladimir Putin (Alexander Zholobov, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool/AP)
Russian President Vladimir Putin (Alexander Zholobov, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool/AP)

Russian President Vladimir Putin warned Germany on Wednesday that use of its weapons by Ukraine to strike targets in Russia would be a “dangerous step” and ruin relations between Berlin and Moscow.

Germany joined the United States recently in authorising Ukraine to hit some targets on Russian soil with the long-range weapons they are supplying.

Mr Putin said that the deliveries of German tanks to Ukraine came as a shock to many in Russia.

“Now if they use missiles to strike facilities on the Russian territory it will completely ruin Russian-German relations,” he said.

Taking questions from international journalists for the first time since his inauguration last month to a fifth term, Mr Putin also said nothing will change in terms of Russia-US relations regardless of whether Joe Biden or Donald Trump wins the American presidential election in November.

“We will work with any president the American people elect,” Mr Putin said, speaking on the sidelines of the St Petersburg International Economic Forum.

“I say absolutely sincerely, I wouldn’t say that we believe that after the election something will change on the Russian track in the American politics,” he added.

“We don’t think so. We think nothing that serious will happen.”

Mr Putin also said Trump’s felony conviction at his hush money trial last week was the result of “the use of the court system as part of the internal political struggle”.

The Russian leader faced questions from senior news leaders of international news agencies, including The Associated Press.

Mr Putin has used the annual forum as a showcase for touting Russia’s development and seeking investors.

While meetings with journalists were part of previous sessions, he has not taken questions from western journalists at the St Petersburg event since sending troops to Ukraine.

Last year, journalists from countries that Russia regards as unfriendly, including the US, the UK and the European Union, were not invited, and western officials and investors also steered clear of the session after wide-ranging sanctions were imposed on Moscow over Ukraine.