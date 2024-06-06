Michael B Jordan ‘really excited’ to film I Am Legend sequel opposite Will Smith

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Michael B Jordan ‘really excited’ to film I Am Legend sequel opposite Will Smith

By Press Association
Michael B Jordan ‘really excited’ to film I Am Legend sequel opposite Will Smith (Doug Peters/PA)
Michael B Jordan has spoken of his excitement to co-star in the sequel of I Am Legend opposite Will Smith, as he is “somebody that I’ve looked up to for a really long time”.

The US actor confirmed the script for the upcoming film is still being written, describing it as being “in the works”.

The original 2007 film was adapted from the 1954 novel of the same name by Richard Matheson and follows US Army virologist Robert Neville, played by Smith, as he tries to navigate and survive in a post-apocalyptic New York City.

I Am Legend Premiere – London
Will Smith at the premiere of I Am Legend in London (Yui Mok/PA)

“We’re still working on the script and getting that up to par,” Creed star Jordan told People magazine.

“It doesn’t have a release date or anything like that.

“I’m not sure exactly where we’re going to be filming that one, but I’m really excited to get in front of the camera with him.

“Being somebody that I’ve looked up to for a really long time, to be able to work with Will is something I’m really looking forward to. I’m really excited.”

It comes more than two years after Smith stormed the stage and slapped comedian Chris Rock during the 2022 Oscars ceremony in response to a joke Rock made about his wife Jada Pinkett Smith.

The 94th Academy Awards – Vanity Fair Party – Los Angeles
Will Smith and wife Jada Pinkett Smith after he won an Oscar (Doug Peters/PA)

Smith accepted the best actor Oscar for his role in King Richard later in the ceremony.

The first instalment of I Am Legend saw humanity mostly wiped out by a virus intended to cure cancer but Neville finds himself immune and works to develop a cure while defending himself from mysterious creatures.

It was directed by Francis Lawrence, who was behind the 2011 romantic drama Water For Elephants and three of the four Hunger Games films.

Smith confirmed news of a sequel in March 2022, posting an image of a deserted city street reminiscent of the original film, on his social media accounts and tagged Jordan.

Oscar-winning screenwriter Akiva Goldsman, who adapted the original film, is returning to write the follow-up and produce.

The original film was a box office hit in both the UK and US, and its opening was, at the time, the largest ever for a film released in the US during December.