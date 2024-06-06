Christine Quinn accuses husband of violating restraining order using a ‘spy’

Selling Sunset star Christine Quinn has accused her estranged husband Christian Dumontet of violating a temporary restraining order by allegedly sending an associate to “spy” on her.

Tech executive Dumontet was previously instructed to stay at least 100 yards away from the marital residence after his arrest in March relating to an alleged “domestic dispute”, claiming to involve Quinn and their son.

In new court documents, Quinn has alleged Dumontet “wilfully violated” the temporary restraining order on May 27 when he “sent an agent on his behalf to the property to effectively spy on Mrs Quinn”.

Christine Quinn has a temporary restraining order out on Christian Dumontet (Rich Gold/Alamy/PA)

The reality Netflix star claims she “received an alert on her cell phone that a person was on her property”, having recently installed cameras to “ensure that Mr Dumontet and his agents abided by the terms” of the court order.

“She watched an unknown man live from her phone application snooping around her garage and in front of her pool,” the court documents state.

“He was located in an area of the property that was not available to the public. Mrs Quinn did not recognise the person to be associated with Mr Dumontet, he was a complete stranger.”

Quinn has claimed she was left “terrified” by the incident.

The documents suggest Quinn later recognised the same person walking with Dumontet in photographs published in a US magazine, after he left a court hearing in Los Angeles on Monday.

Christine Quinn and Christian Dumontet had a lavish wedding in December 2019, which featured on Selling Sunset (Netflix)

The court hearing was in relation to three misdemeanours he had previously been charged with: child abuse/endangerment, assault, and violation of a protection order. He is set to be arraigned on July 26.

“There is no dispute that this trespasser is an agent and/or associate of Mr Dumontet,” the documents state.

“Mr Dumontet knew he was not permitted to be at the property, and sent his agent there to spy on Mrs Quinn nonetheless.”

The documents also allege it is “not the first time Mr Dumontet sent an agent on his behalf to the property to scare, intimidate, harass, and disturb the peace” of Quinn.

It suggests Quinn and their son are being “forced out of the marital home by fear of strange men coming and going as they please”, adding “she does not feel safe living there”.

Quinn said she “will not pursue contempt charges” but will do so if the alleged violations continue.

Christine Quinn said she ‘will not pursue contempt charges’ for now (Netflix)

A representative for Dumontet has been contacted for comment.

Dumontet filed for divorce from Quinn weeks after his arrest, citing “irreconcilable differences” as the reason for their separation and seeking sole legal and physical custody of their child Christian Georges, born in May 2021.

The court documents suggest the pair got legally married in June 2021, however they had a lavish wedding in December 2019, which featured on Selling Sunset.

Quinn shot to fame after starring in five seasons of Netflix’s hit show, which captures the lives of glamorous brokers at a high-end property firm in Los Angeles.

The Texas-born broker quickly gained notoriety for her straight-talking persona, eye for a deal and penchant for drama.