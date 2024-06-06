Four people killed and 27 injured in Czech Republic train crash

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Four people killed and 27 injured in Czech Republic train crash

By Press Association
Firefighters stand by two trains that collided in Pardubice (AP Photo/Stanislav Hodina)
Firefighters stand by two trains that collided in Pardubice (AP Photo/Stanislav Hodina)

A passenger train has collided head-on with a freight train in the Czech Republic, killing at least four people and injuring 27 others, officials said.

Interior minister Vit Rakusan said the crash happened late on Wednesday in the city of Pardubice, about 62 miles east of Prague.

The high-speed passenger train belonged to the private RegioJet company.

Czech Train Crash
A passenger train collided head-on with a freight train in Pardubice (Fire Department of Pardubice region/AP)

Mr Rakusan said none of the injured was in life-threatening condition.

Rescuers said 380 passengers were on the train heading for the city of Kosice in eastern Slovakia and then to Chop across the border in Ukraine.

At least two Ukrainian women died in the crash, Ukraine’s Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

“An official of the Consulate of Ukraine in (the Czech city of) Brno is at the scene and in constant contact with rescue and law enforcement agencies,” it said.

The drivers of both trains survived, the local CTK news agency said.

Czech Train Crash
At least four people were killed in the collision (Fire Department of Pardubice region/AP)

Transport minister Martin Kupka said the main track between Prague and the eastern part of the country had to be closed while authorities investigated the collision.

It was only partially reopened nine hours later and the state-run Czech Railways advised that passengers should avoid using the route for the whole day. It added that the line is likely to remain closed on Friday.

Martin Drapal, a spokesman for a state agency that investigates train crashes, said the driver of the train carrying passengers failed to halt at a stop sign.

He said it was not clear if that was caused by human error or a technical problem.

Prime Minister Petr Fiala called the crash a tragedy and offered his condolences to the families of those killed.

So did Radim Jancura, the owner of RegioJet, who said his company was ready to compensate the passengers.