Spain applies to join South African case at UN court accusing Israel of genocide

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News World

Spain applies to join South African case at UN court accusing Israel of genocide

By Press Association
A student holds a placard as she chants slogans (AP Photo/Bilal Hussein, File)
A student holds a placard as she chants slogans (AP Photo/Bilal Hussein, File)

Spain is to ask a United Nations court for permission to join South Africa’s case accusing Israel of genocide in Gaza, its foreign minister has announced.

It is the first European country to take the step after South Africa filed its case with the International Court of Justice late last year.

It alleged that Israel was breaching the genocide convention in its military assault which has laid waste to large areas of Gaza.

Mexico, Colombia, Nicaragua, Libya and the Palestinians have already requested to join the case being heard at the court in The Hague, Netherlands.

The court has ordered Israel to immediately halt its military offensive in the southern Gaza city of Rafah but stopped short of ordering a ceasefire for the enclave. Israel has not complied.

“There should be no doubt that Spain will remain on the right side of history,” Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez said after his foreign minister made the announcement.

“We take the decision because of the ongoing military operation in Gaza,” foreign minister Jose Manuel Albares said in Madrid.

“We want peace to return to Gaza and the Middle East, and for that to happen we must all support the court.”

Israel denies it is committing genocide in its military operation to crush Hamas triggered by the militant group’s October 7 attacks in southern Israel.

Hamas killed 1,200 people and took 250 more hostage in the surprise attacks. Israel’s air and land attacks have since killed 36,000 Palestinians, according to Gaza’s Health Ministry, which does not distinguish between combatants and civilians.

Jose Manuel Albares
Jose Manuel Albares (Alamy/PA)

Spain’s request to join the case is the latest move by the government of Socialist Prime Minister Mr Sanchez to support peacemaking efforts in Gaza.

Spain, Ireland and Norway formally recognised a Palestinian state on May 28 in a co-ordinated effort by the three western European nations to add international pressure on Israel.

Slovenia, a European Union member along with Spain and Ireland, followed suit and recognised the Palestinian state this week.

More than 140 countries have recognised a Palestinian state — more than two-thirds of the UN — but none of the major western powers has done so.

While Mr Sanchez has denounced the attacks by Hamas and joined demands for the return of the remaining Israeli hostages, he has not shied away from the diplomatic backlash from Israel. Israeli foreign minister Israel Katz said that by recognising a Palestinian state, Mr Sanchez’s government was “being complicit in inciting genocide against Jews and war crimes”.

The latest step by Spain comes as elections for the European Parliament start across the 27-country bloc, with Spaniards voting on Sunday.

Mr Sanchez’s backing of the Palestinians is generally supported in Spain, where some university students have protested on campuses.

Preliminary hearings have already been held in the UN case but the court is expected to take years to reach a final decision.