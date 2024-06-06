Ukraine hits Russian oil facilities as Zelensky joins D-Day events in France

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Ukraine hits Russian oil facilities as Zelensky joins D-Day events in France

By Press Association
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky (AP Photo/Efrem Lukatsky, File)
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky (AP Photo/Efrem Lukatsky, File)

Ukrainian drones have struck an oil refinery and a fuel depot in Russian border regions, officials said, as part of Kyiv’s effort to disrupt the Kremlin’s war machine.

An overnight drone attack hit the Novoshakhtinsk refinery in the Rostov region and started a fire, regional governor Vasily Golubev said. Firefighters had to pull out briefly because of a second attack, he added.

He said there were no casualties.

In Belgorod, a drone hit an oil depot overnight, governor Vyacheslav Gladkov said, causing an explosion and a fire in one of the oil reservoirs. The blaze was quickly extinguished and there were no casualties, the governor said.

D-Day 80th anniversary
French President Emmanuel Macron with wife Brigitte and King Charles III and Queen Camilla at a D-Day commemoration in Normandy (Jane Barlow/PA)

The assault came as Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky Zelensky was due to join world leaders at D-Day commemorations in France, as he seeks further western support in Europe’s biggest conflict since the Second World War.

Refineries, fuel depots and oil terminals have been targets of increasingly sophisticated Ukrainian drone attacks which have reached deep into Russia. The attacks deny Moscow revenue and western sanctions have added to the pressure on Russia’s energy sector.

Russia, meanwhile, has been attacking Ukraine’s energy infrastructure and causing widespread power outages. The apparent goal is to sap public morale and affect military manufacturing plants.

Mr Zelensky’s trip to France came a day after Russian President Vladimir Putin warned that Moscow could provide long-range weapons to other countries so they could strike western targets.

That threat came after Nato allies said they would allow Ukraine to use weapons they deliver to Kyiv to attack Russian territory.

Dmitry Medvedev watches an anti-drone rifle demonstration
Dmitry Medvedev watches an anti-drone rifle demonstration (Ekaterina Shtukina/Sputnik/AP)

Ukraine’s army is fighting to hold back a Russian push in eastern areas that seeks to exploit Kyiv’s shortages of ammunition and troops along the 620-mile front line after more than two years of war.

Dmitry Medvedev, deputy head of Russia’s Security Council, said Mr Putin’s comments on Wednesday in St Petersburg amounted to “a quite significant shift in our foreign policy”.

“Let the US and its allies feel the impact of direct use of Russian weapons by others,” he said.

Mr Putin deliberately did not name potential recipient countries of Russian weapons, Mr Medvedev said. They could go to anyone who considers the US and its allies their enemies, he added.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said the use of western weapons against Russia “can’t be left without consequences, and those consequences will certainly follow”.

Mr Putin claimed that using some western-supplied weapons involves military personnel of those countries controlling the missiles and selecting targets, so Moscow could take “asymmetrical” steps elsewhere in the world.

Joe Biden countered Mr Putin’s threat with an insistence that Washington has imposed restrictions on how Ukraine can use US-supplied weapons inside Russia.

Joe Biden
President Joe Biden arrives in France for D-Day commemorations (Julien de Rosa/AP)

“We’re not talking about giving (Ukraine) weapons to strike Moscow, to strike the Kremlin,” the US president told ABC News.

Ukraine has received authorisation to use the weapons “just across the border where they’re receiving significant fire from conventional weapons used by the Russians to go into Ukraine to kill Ukrainians”, he added.

Mr Biden admitted he was “concerned” by Mr Putin’s behaviour and called him “a dictator”.

The US military said it does not control the missiles it provides to Ukraine or the targets, and Nato secretary-general Jens Stoltenberg said the alliance has no plans to deploy forces to Ukraine.

“We are focusing on how we can establish a stronger framework for our support, with an institutionalised framework for the support to Ukraine and how to establish an agreed long-term financial commitment to ensure that we stand by Ukraine for as long as it takes,” he said.