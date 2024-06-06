Khaldoon Al Mubarak takes pride in Manchester City’s talent being poached

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News World

Khaldoon Al Mubarak takes pride in Manchester City’s talent being poached

By Press Association
Manchester City chairman Khaldoon Al Mubarak insists the club are proud rivals might want their staff (Stefan Rousseau/PA)
Manchester City chairman Khaldoon Al Mubarak insists the club are proud rivals might want their staff (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

Manchester City chairman Khaldoon Al Mubarak insists Manchester United’s poaching of senior executive Omar Berrada is a source of pride for his club.

United pulled off a coup earlier this year when it was announced Berrada would quit his role as City’s chief football operations officer to take over as chief executive at United this summer.

His departure followed those of Academy director Jason Wilcox – who is also now at United after a spell at Southampton – and coaches Enzo Maresca and Rodolfo Borrell, who are now both managers, last summer.

Omar Berrada
Manchester United’s incoming chief executive Omar Berrada was a senior figure at City (Mike Egerton/PA)

Asked how he felt about such exits in an interview with the club’s media channels, Khaldoon said: “Frankly? Proud. It tells you we are very good at what we do at every level.

“When you see graduates, be it players at the Academy level, players at the first-team level, leave and go and have successful careers, to coaching staff, medical staff, physios, to senior executives that are being sought after by the best teams in the world, I think, if anything, that’s a testament that we’re on the right track.

“It confirms: A, that we’re doing it right and; B, the people see that we have a system, that we have great leadership, that we have great management, and a system that continues to produce talent at every level in every aspect of the business of football, from coaching to playing to managing.

“When people get an offer of a great job at another club, of course you understand it. It’s natural, people will take other challenges.

“The people that we want to keep, we will do everything we can to keep but, sometimes, we can’t win them all. It’s the natural evolution.”

Steph Houghton
Former England captain Steph Houghton retired at the end of the season (Martin Rickett/PA)

There has been another notable departure this summer with former England women’s captain Steph Houghton retiring after 10 seasons with the club.

Khaldoon, speaking in his annual end-of-season review, said: “Steph has been a tremendous leader for our club, for the team.

“She’s one of the most decorated players in England and I think nothing but great appreciation towards Steph and her contributions to the club.

“Thank you, Steph, for everything you’ve done for us. You’re a legend, you’re a leader, and as this women’s team and women’s football continues to evolve, I think your role will never be forgotten.

“There’s going to be a special mosaic for Steph in our new women’s team training facility. That will be unveiled soon.”

Khaldoon also touched on the issue of ticket prices. The club caused some consternation among supporters when they announced an increase in season-ticket fees in March despite recording record revenues.

He said: “I recognise some of our fans, obviously, are not satisfied on the pricing side of it. We have to find solutions for them. That is our job. We have to work this out.

“But we also have to grow, and we have to find the right commercial avenues for the club to continue to grow and to generate revenue, which inevitably then comes back to support the team and support the success that you’ve seen and that you will continue to see.”