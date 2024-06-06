Macron says France will provide Ukraine with Mirage combat aircraft

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Macron says France will provide Ukraine with Mirage combat aircraft

By Press Association
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and his wife Olena Zelenska, second left, are welcomed by French President Emanuel Macron, right, and his wife Brigitte Macron, at the international ceremony at Omaha Beach, near Saint-Laurent-sur-Mer (Christophe Petit Tesson, Pool via AP)
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and his wife Olena Zelenska, second left, are welcomed by French President Emanuel Macron, right, and his wife Brigitte Macron, at the international ceremony at Omaha Beach, near Saint-Laurent-sur-Mer (Christophe Petit Tesson, Pool via AP)

French President Emmanuel Macron has said France will provide Ukraine with its Mirage combat aircraft to be able to defend their country against Russian aggression.

Mr Macron spoke after Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky joined world leaders in France to commemorate the D-Day invasion.

Mr Zelensky was also in France to seek more Western help even as his forces battled to stave off a Russian onslaught near the eastern city of Kharkiv, in a war that has become Europe’s biggest conflict since the Second World War.

D-DAY 80th Anniversary
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky is greeted by French President Emmanuel Macron (Ludovic Marin/AP)

Mr Macron told a French public broadcaster he will announce on Friday a new co-operation with Ukraine and the sale of Mirage 2005, the French-made combat aircraft, which will “allow Ukraine to protect its soil, its airspace” against Russian attacks.

France will also start training Ukrainian pilots, Mr Macron said and reiterated that Ukraine should be allowed to use weapons provided by its Western allies to target Russian military targets and “neutralise the points from which (the country) is being attacked”.

The Netherlands and Denmark promised last year to give F-16 warplanes to Ukraine and the United States is training Ukrainian pilots at a base in Arizona. Mr Macron did not specify when the French combat aircraft would arrive.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and his wife Olena Zelenska arrive at the international ceremony at Omaha Beach in Normandy
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and his wife Olena Zelenska arrive at the international ceremony at Omaha Beach in Normandy (Virginia Mayo/AP)

Mr Zelensky and his wife Olena attended the 80th-anniversary events in Normandy with US President Joe Biden and European leaders who have supported Kyiv’s efforts in the war, now in its third year.

He will meet French officials in Paris on Friday.

Although the promise of French aircraft will be welcome in Kyiv, Ukraine is currently fighting to hold back a recent Russian push in eastern areas, including the border regions of Kharkiv and Donetsk, that seeks to exploit Kyiv’s shortages of ammunition and troops along the roughly 1,000km (620-mile) front line.

Ukraine has framed the conflict as a clash between Western democratic freedom and Russian tyranny. Russia says it is defending itself against a menacing eastward expansion of the Nato military alliance.