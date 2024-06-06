Grealish, Maguire and Maddison ‘devastated’ to miss out on England’s Euros squad

Jack Grealish, James Maddison and Harry Maguire were all left “devastated” by Gareth Southgate’s decision to cut them from England’s final Euro 2024 squad.

An initial 33-man training squad needed trimming to 26 players by 11pm on Friday, just over an hour after their last warm-up friendly against Iceland finishes.

But rather than wait until UEFA’s deadline, Southgate decided to announce his final selection on the eve of the Wembley send-off.

Our fans. Our players. Our summer. This is your #ThreeLions squad announcement video for #EURO2024! pic.twitter.com/q9UGNzGs3p — England (@England) June 6, 2024

The inexperienced quartet of Jarrad Branthwaite, Curtis Jones, James Trafford and Jarell Quansah unsurprisingly missed out, although the omissions of Grealish, Maddison and Maguire were more eye-catching.

Manchester City playmaker Grealish and Tottenham’s Maddison made substitute appearances against Bosnia and Herzegovina on Monday but have both been told they will not be going to Germany.

Maddison wrote on social media: “Devastated doesn’t quite cut it. Trained well and worked hard all week but if I’m honest with myself, my form for Spurs when coming back from injury in the second half of the season probably wasn’t at the levels I had set which gave Gareth a decision to make.

“I still thought there would be a space for me in a 26-man squad as I feel I bring something different and had been a mainstay in this whole qualifying campaign for Euro 2024 in Germany but the manager has made the decision and I have to respect that.

“I’ll be back, I have no doubt. Wishing the boys all the luck in the world out in Germany, unbelievable group and lads that I literally call some of my best friends. I genuinely hope football comes home.”

Grealish has yet to publicly react to missing the squad but Southgate says he is similarly heartbroken.

Asked about the City forward’s drop in form this season, the England boss said: “I don’t think today would be a good day to talk about the bigger picture. I don’t think that would be fair.

“I have just delivered a really difficult conversation to a lad who is devastated. I think the world of him as a kid. Yes. I am not going to go any broader than that.”

Maddison and Grealish follow Southgate’s bold decisions to leave the likes of Marcus Rashford and Jordan Henderson from England’s training squad.

Maguire has been key, much like the latter pair, in England’s impressive tournament runs under Southgate.

The 31-year-old defender picked up a calf injury in training in early May and Manchester United thought he could be back for the FA Cup final, but a slow recovery time ruled him out of that and now the Euros.

“I am devastated not to have been selected to play for England at the Euros this summer,” Maguire posted on social media.

“Despite my best efforts, I have not been able to overcome an injury to my calf. Maybe I pushed myself too hard to try and make it. Simply, I am absolutely gutted.

“For me, representing England is the highest honour. It means everything to me. If I can’t help the team as a player, I will support them as a fan – along with the rest of the country. Go and win it boys.

“Next, I will return to the supervision of the Manchester United medical team in order to prepare for next season.”

Manchester United team-mate Luke Shaw looked more of a doubt having been laid low by a muscle injury of his own since mid-February, but the left-back will be on the plane to Germany.

Kobbie Mainoo, 19, is the youngest member of a group that includes fellow midfielder Adam Wharton, 20, who impressed on his debut off the bench against Bosnia.

Southgate has taken Ivan Toney and Ollie Watkins as back-ups to striker Harry Kane, who ended the season with a back complaint.

England kick off their Euros campaign against Serbia in Gelsenkirchen on June 16, before completing Group C against Denmark and Slovenia.