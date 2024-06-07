Canadian Adam Hadwin leads first round of Memorial Tournament

Canadian Adam Hadwin leads the Memorial Tournament after the first round with world number one Scottie Scheffler and US PGA Championship winner Xander Schauffele just behind.

Hadwin shot a six under par 66 with eight birdies and two bogeys, including one on the last hole, while Scheffler lagged one shot behind with six birdies and a bogey.

Schauffele sits a shot behind Scheffler , tied in third place with Sweden’s Ludvig Aberg, Canadian Corey Connors and American Collin Morikawa.

The world number two said his putting kept him on the right end of the leaderboard.

“When the ball was in the air, I closed my eyes,” Schauffele said. “I wouldn’t call myself religious, but I was hoping that thing was going to be OK.

“If I didn’t make some of the putts I needed to today, it would have been like a two over probably, or worse.”

Northern Irishman Rory McIlroy had an up and down day saving his round one score with four birdies on the last six holes after hitting two bogeys and a costly double-bogey on the 12th hole, finishing four shots from the lead.

England’s Tommy Fleetwood sits a shot ahead of McIlroy after a more consistent round with four birdies and a bogey.