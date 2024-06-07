Donald Trump demands that appeals courts reverse his felony conviction at rally

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News World

Donald Trump demands that appeals courts reverse his felony conviction at rally

By Press Association
Republican presidential candidate, former President Donald Trump speaks at a campaign rally, Thursday, June 6, 2024, in Phoenix (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)
Republican presidential candidate, former President Donald Trump speaks at a campaign rally, Thursday, June 6, 2024, in Phoenix (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)

Donald Trump returned to the campaign trail on Thursday with a trip to Arizona, his first appearance in a battleground state since he was convicted in a hush money scandal.

He repeated his critiques of the case against him as politically motivated and called for his conviction to be overturned on appeal.

“Those appellate courts have to step up and straighten things out or we’re not going to have a country anymore,” Mr Trump said at a Phoenix town hall organised by Turning Point, a conservative youth organisation.

Mr Trump is expected to appeal last month’s conviction on all 34 charges in his New York hush money trial, in which he became the first former American president to be convicted of felony crimes.

Election 2024 Trump
Former president Donald Trump speaks at a campaign rally in Phoenix (Rick Scuteri/AP)

He responded defiantly to the verdict against him a day after a New York jury found him guilty last week of a scheme to illegally influence the 2016 election through a hush money payment to a porn actor.

But he had not spoken directly to the swing-state voters who will decide the November election until Thursday, when he used a profanity to decry the “fake” and politically motivated case against him.

The crowd of thousands inside the mega church, where the introductory music was turned up so high that it shook seats and media camera shots, chanted the same profanity in response.

The Phoenix Police Department said 11 people at the event were transported to hospitals, treated and released for heat exhaustion.

Officials said an excessive heat warning was in effect for the area during Mr Trump’s town hall, where many of his supporters were unable to get inside before it reached capacity, and Phoenix set a new record high of around 44C by mid-afternoon.

Mr Trump’s conviction infuriated his supporters, who pumped tens of millions of dollars into his campaign in the immediate aftermath.

Election 2024 Trump
Mr Trump became the first former American president to be convicted of felony crimes (Rick Scuteri/AP)

Mr Trump blames his conviction on President Joe Biden, though the case was brought by the locally elected district attorney in New York, and many of his allies are calling for revenge.

Mr Trump focused much of his hour-long speech and subsequent Q&A on the US-Mexico border, blaming a litany of problems — from inflation to the long-term health of social security — on illegal immigration, characterising Mr Biden’s policies “a deliberate demolition of our sovereignty and our borders”.

The influx of foreign-born adults vastly has raised the supply of available workers after a US labour shortage had left many companies unable to fill jobs.

The availability of immigrant workers eased the pressure on companies to sharply raise wages, and then pass on their higher labour costs to their customers via higher prices that feed inflation, which remains elevated in the US but has plummeted from its levels of two years ago.

Immigrants who work also pay Social Security and other payroll taxes.

Mr Biden won Arizona in 2020 by about 10,000 votes. It was, along with Georgia, one of two states decided by less than half a percentage point and is expected to be close again this year.

Ahead of Mr Trump’s visit, Mr Biden’s allies in Arizona blamed the former president for overturning the national constitutional right to an abortion and defeating a bipartisan border security bill.