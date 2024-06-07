5 key talking points ahead of the 124th US Open

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
5 key talking points ahead of the 124th US Open

By Press Association
Wyndham Clark will defend his US Open title at Pinehurst (Peter Byrne/PA)
Wyndham Clark will defend his title when the 124th US Open is staged at Pinehurst from June 13-16.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the main talking points ahead of the year’s third major championship.

Can Bryson DeChambeau win a second US Open title?

A bulked-up DeChambeau used his newly-acquired strength and length to overpower Winged Foot in 2020, finishing six shots clear of the field and the only player under par. He has since slimmed down after being warned his diet was unhealthy but remains golf’s “Mad Scientist” who uses a single-plane swing and 3D-printed clubs, and proved a fan favourite in the US PGA as he chased down Xander Schauffele in a thrilling final round.

Will Tiger Woods justify his special exemption?

Tiger Woods
Tiger Woods wipes his eyes on his way down the 18th hole during day two of the 2022 Open at the Old Course, St Andrews (Jane Barlow/PA)

In one sense Woods has nothing to justify as surely no-one could reasonably complain about one place in a field of 156 players being given to the 15-time major winner. Yet the man himself might be among those to see it differently after finishing last of those to make the cut in the Masters and making an early exit from the US PGA. Golf’s ultimate competitor will not take kindly to needing an invite to a tournament he has won three times.

Can Scottie Scheffler regain his dominant form?

Screen grab taken from the Louisville Metropolitan Department of Corrections of Scottie Scheffler’s mugshot (Louisville Metropolitan Department of Corrections/PA)

The form figures for Scheffler’s last seven starts (before this week’s Memorial Tournament) were 1-1-2-1-1-8-2, with the “aberration” of an eighth-place finish in the US PGA still a pretty remarkable result given his arrest following an incident with a police officer on his way into the course ahead of the second round. All charges against the world number one were subsequently dropped and he finished second on his next start, but whether he can get back to his serene best remains to be seen.

What are the chances of a shock winner?

Ben Curtis
Ben Curtis kisses the Claret Jug after winning the 2003 Open Championship (Andrew Parsons/PA)

In a word, slim. Ben Curtis was ranked 396th in the world when he won the 2003 Open, but since Keegan Bradley (108th) won the 2011 US PGA there has been just one major champion from outside the top 50 and that was Phil Mickelson (115th) when he won his sixth major in the 2021 US PGA. So far this year the Masters was won by world number one Scottie Scheffler and the US PGA claimed by number three Xander Schauffele.

What kind of test will Pinehurst provide?

The third US Open played at Pinehurst’s No 2 course in 2014 was the first since the 2010 restoration by Bill Coore and Ben Crenshaw, which stripped the course of its rough and returned it to its original Donald Ross design. Despite the absence of penal rough and narrow fairways associated with USGA events only three players finished under par, with runaway winner Martin Kaymer winning by eight shots.