Alexander Zverev’s domestic abuse case terminated after settlement reached

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News World

Alexander Zverev’s domestic abuse case terminated after settlement reached

By Press Association
Alexander Zverev has settled his court case (Aurelien Morissard/AP)
Alexander Zverev has settled his court case (Aurelien Morissard/AP)

The court case against Alexander Zverev for allegedly assaulting his ex-girlfriend has been terminated after a settlement was reached.

The German, who was due to take on Casper Ruud in the French Open semi-finals later on Friday, was contesting a penalty order and fine of 450,000 euros issued last October.

The case began in Berlin last week without Zverev present and had been due to resume on Friday before continuing across various dates until the middle of July.

Alexander Zverev clenches his fist at the French Open
Alexander Zverev has been in excellent form in Paris (Aurelien Morissard/AP)

The 27-year-old, ranked fourth in the world, has always maintained his innocence and the settlement does not include an admission of guilt.

A court spokesperson told the PA news agency: “I can confirm that the court has terminated the proceedings with the consent of the public prosecution office.

“The defendant must pay an amount of 200,000 euros. Of this, 150,000 euros go to the state treasury, the rest goes to non-profit organisations.

“The decision is not a verdict and it does not involve a decision about guilt or innocence.

“One decisive factor for the court decision was that the witness has expressed her wish to end the trial. The defendant agreed to the termination of the case.”

Speaking about the case ahead of the French Open, Zverev said: “I do believe in the German system. I do believe in the truth, as well. I have to be certain that I do know what I did, I do know what I didn’t do.

“I do believe that I’m not going to lose this procedure. There’s absolutely no chance I am.”