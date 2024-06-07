World number one Scottie Scheffler opens up three-shot lead in Ohio

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
World number one Scottie Scheffler opens up three-shot lead in Ohio

By Press Association
Scottie Scheffler watches his shot from the 18th tee during the second round of the Memorial Tournament (Sue Ogrocki/AP)
World number one Scottie Scheffler produced a brilliant finish to open up a three-shot lead at the halfway stage of the Memorial Tournament.

Seeking a fifth win of the season, Scheffler followed a front nine of 33 with bogeys on the 11th and 13th before holing from eight feet for eagle on the 15th and 12 feet for birdie on the last to card a second round of 68.

That gave the Masters champion a halfway total of nine under par, with defending champion Viktor Hovland and Canada’s Adam Hadwin on six under following rounds of 69 and 72 respectively.

Scheffler’s worst finish all season is a tie for 17th, but the two-time major winner insisted he was still not finding the game easy.

“Easy is definitely not the right word,” Scheffler said with a smile. “I feel like what I love about this game is how difficult it is.

“I love coming out here and competing against the best players in the world on the best golf courses, and this is obviously a pretty challenging track.

“I really just love competing out here and I don’t really think about whether or not it’s easy or hard. Some days I play good and some days I don’t, and outside of that I’m just out here trying to compete.

Scottie Scheffler
Scheffler is targeting his fifth win of the season in Ohio (Sue Ogrocki/AP)

“I don’t really know how to describe it other than that. I’m going to try not to really think about it much, to be honest with you.”

Rory McIlroy and US PGA winner Xander Schauffele lie six shots off the lead after rounds of 71 and 73 respectively, McIlroy carding four birdies and three bogeys at Muirfield Village.

“I scrambled well, made a ton of pars, stayed patient,” McIlroy said. “I made a couple of bogeys after making birdies and just stayed as patient as I could, which was important.

“This is probably more US Open like than the US Open’s going to be next week. I think that mindset of being patient and making as many pars as possible, I think that’s going to be the MO for next week as well.”