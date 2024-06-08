Macron hosts Biden for state visit as leaders try to move past trade tensions

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Macron hosts Biden for state visit as leaders try to move past trade tensions

By Press Association
The US President and first lady took part in an event before the Arc de Triomphe (AP)
US President Joe Biden is being feted by his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron with a state visit, as the two allies aim to show off their partnership on global security issues and move past trade tensions.

Mr Biden and Mr Macron attended ceremonies marking the 80th anniversary of D-Day on Thursday.

They met separately the following day with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in Paris – engagements they both used to underline the urgent need to support Kyiv’s fight against Russia’s invasion.

First Lady Jill Biden Brigitte Macron greeted the crowds at the Elysee Palace in Paris (AP)

But Mr Macron and Mr Biden have often chafed at the pace of support for Ukraine, especially as the US – by far the largest contributor to Kyiv’s defence – was forced to pause aid shipments for months while congressional Republicans held up an assistance package.

The state visit began with a ceremony at the Arc de Triomphe, including a wreath-laying at France’s tomb of the unknown soldier, and a military parade along the Champs-Elysees leading to the Elysee Palace, where the two will hold official meetings and deliver public statements.

Later, there is a state dinner at the palace for Mr Biden and his wife, Jill.

The US and French leaders will attempt to move past recent tensions, particularly involving trade (AP)

Mr Biden hosted Mr Macron in December 2022 at the White House for the first state visit of his presidency – a glamorous affair that included business and political figures after the Covid-19 pandemic.

First lady Jill Biden will join her husband for the Saturday events, returning to France aboard a government plane after spending Friday in Delaware to support their son, Hunter Biden, who is standing trial on federal gun charges.

Mr Biden’s trip to France also comes ahead of Sunday’s European Parliament election, in which the far right is likely to emerge as one of the biggest winners while Macron’s pro-EU movement is flagging.

Mr Macron and his wife Brigitte welcomed the US President and first lady at the start of the state visit (AP)

A top French official said Mr Macron and Mr Biden have a friendly and warm relationship and stressed that the US President is spending five days in France, reflecting the importance he attaches to the visit.

The official said the US presidential campaign was not a factor in the discussion.

Mr Macron previously hosted then-President Donald Trump, the Republicans’ presumptive 2024 nominee, in France for Bastille Day in 2017, before being hosted himself by Mr Trump in 2018 for a state visit, before the two leaders’ relationship soured.

The US leader will spend five days in France (AP)

Both US and French officials said Ukraine would be at the top of Saturday’s agenda, but the centrepiece of the weekend event would be the strength of the alliance, proven at Normandy 80 years ago, but with roots going far deeper.

“It’s probably a good thing for us to remember that we didn’t win our independence either without some foreign help or foreign assistance, specifically from France,” White House national security spokesman John Kirby said on Friday.

While praising the Biden administration’s commitment to supporting Ukraine, Mr Macron said earlier this year that Europe must become “capable of defending its interests, with its allies by our side whenever they are willing, and alone if necessary”, arguing the continent should rely less on the US for its own defence.

Mr Biden and Mr Macron sat side by side during Normandy commemorations (Jordan Pettitt/Pool)

He also warned Western powers against showing any signs of weakness to Russia as he repeatedly said that sending Western troops into Ukraine to shore up its defence should not be ruled out.

The two leaders were also set to discuss their efforts to bring about a ceasefire to the Israel-Hamas war in Gaza, as the US and Israel await Hamas’ response to a Biden-promoted ceasefire proposal that would allow a surge of humanitarian assistance into Gaza.

Mr Macron is expected to raise US trade practices that he has often criticised, including the Inflation Reduction Act, which favours American-made climate technology, like electric vehicles.

The French leader said the US, like China, has “decided not to respect the rules of global trade” by shoring up protections and subsidies while Europe’s industry remains open and is stuck in overregulation.

The French top official said Europe has to defend European interests, after watching the US do the same with its own, but said Mr Macron hopes to find a mutually acceptable outcome.