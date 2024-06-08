Philadelphia Phillies beat New York Mets in London Series opener

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Philadelphia Phillies beat New York Mets in London Series opener

By Press Association
Philadelphia Phillies’ Bryce Harper in action (Zac Goodwin/PA)
Philadelphia Phillies’ Bryce Harper in action (Zac Goodwin/PA)

National League East leaders the Philadelphia Phillies opened their two-game London Series against divisional rivals the New York Mets with a 7-2 victory in front of 53,882 at London Stadium.

The Mets, who went two-for-11 with runners in scoring position, took a 1-0 lead in the bottom of the first, but starter Sean Manaea was pulled after just 3.2 innings having given up seven hits, including home runs to Bryce Harper and Whit Merrifield in an explosive six-run fourth inning for the Phillies.

Major League Baseball’s last two London Series at the same venue had coincided with heat waves in Britain, weather which on Friday both managers posited could partially explain why those editions had been hugely high-scoring affairs.

Saturday evening in Stratford was a much cooler 18 degrees when Ferris Bueller’s Day Off star and Mets fan Matthew Broderick threw out the ceremonial first pitch for the “home” team, who emerged from an abysmal May to complete a three-game sweep of the Washington Nationals before crossing the Atlantic.

The Mets opened the scoring in the bottom of the first when Starling Marte hit a two-out double to the left field corner to bring in leadoff hitter Francisco Lindor, but stranded two after Phillies starter Ranger Suarez struck out third baseman Mark Vientos to end the inning.

It remained 1-0 until the top of the fourth, when Phillies first baseman Harper – who changed his walk-up song to the Spice Girls’ ‘Wannabe’ for the occasion – celebrated his solo homer with a football-style knee slide, Edmundo Sosa hit an RBI single, Merrifield landed his three-run shot in the visitors’ left-field bullpen and Kyle Schwarber singled to make it 6-1.

That was the end of the afternoon for Manaea as Mets manager Carlos Mendoza called for reliever Sean Reid-Foley, who prevented further damage, but the Mets could not close the gap with their next at-bats and catcher Luis Torrens struck out to end the inning with runners on second and third.

The Mets finally clawed a run back when Lindor beat the throw at home on a fielder’s choice, then emerged empty-handed from a two-out rally in the sixth, when Orion Kerkering came on to replace Suarez, who struck out six across his 5.2 innings.

Mendoza had called to his bullpen twice more by the time the seventh-inning stretch rolled around and the combination of Adrian Houser – who replaced Reid-Foley in the top of the fifth – and Danny Young silenced the Phillies bats through three scoreless innings.

It was 7-2 for the visitiors, however, after right fielder Nick Castellanos hooked a solo shot just inside the foul pole in left field in the top of the eighth and Mendoza turned to reliever Adam Ottavino, who as a member of the New York Yankees took part in the first London Series in 2019.

Dominican righty Seranthony Dominguez made quick work of the Mets in the bottom of the eighth, and though Jake Diekman, Mendoza’s fifth reliever, pitched a scoreless frame, it was the same old story for the hosts who had the bases loaded with one out in the bottom of the ninth before JD Martinez grounded into a game-ending double play.