Howard University cuts ties with Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs after video of attack

By Press Association
Sean Combs poses next to his honorary degree (Jose Luis Magana/AP)
Sean Combs poses next to his honorary degree (Jose Luis Magana/AP)

Howard University is cutting ties to Sean “Diddy” Combs – rescinding an honorary degree that was awarded to him and disbanding a scholarship programme in his name – after a recently released 2016 video that appeared to show him attacking the R&B singer Cassie.

“Mr Combs’ behaviour as captured in a recently released video is so fundamentally incompatible with Howard University’s core values and beliefs that he is deemed no longer worthy to hold the institution’s highest honour,” a statement from the university’s Board of Trustees said.

The statement said the board voted unanimously on Friday to accept the return of the honorary degree Combs received in 2014.

Sean “Diddy” Combs delivers Howard University’s commencement speech during the 2014 graduation ceremony (Jose Luis Magana/AP)

“This acceptance revokes all honours and privileges associated with the degree. Accordingly, the board has directed that his name be removed from all documents listing honorary degree recipients of Howard University,” it said.

The board also directed university administrators to cut financial ties to Combs, including returning a one million dollars contribution, ending the scholarship programme and dissolving a 2023 pledge agreement with the Sean Combs Foundation.

An email seeking comment was sent to a Combs spokesperson by The Associated Press on Saturday.

Combs admitted last month that he beat his ex-girlfriend Cassie in a hotel hallway in 2016 after CNN released video of the attack.

In a video statement posted on social media, he said he was “truly sorry” and his actions were “inexcusable”.

“I take full responsibility for my actions in that video. I was disgusted then when I did it. I’m disgusted now,” Combs said.

A lawsuit filed last year by Cassie, whose legal name is Cassandra Ventura, set off a wave of similar cases and public allegations against Combs. That lawsuit was settled.