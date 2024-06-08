Bryce Harper ‘loved’ marking home run with secret football-style knee slide

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News World

Bryce Harper ‘loved’ marking home run with secret football-style knee slide

By Press Association
Philadelphia Phillies’ Bryce Harper helped his side to victory in London (Zac Goodwin/PA)
Philadelphia Phillies’ Bryce Harper helped his side to victory in London (Zac Goodwin/PA)

Philadelphia Phillies first baseman Bryce Harper revealed he kept plans for a football-style home run celebration secret until he knocked one over the right field wall in his side’s 7-2 victory over the New York Mets at London Stadium.

The Mets were up 1-0 after the first inning of the two-game London Series opener, but the ‘visiting’ Phillies piled on the runs after Harper tied it up with his solo shot in an explosive, six-run fourth that also included a three-run blast by Whit Merrifield.

Harper, who walked out to the Spice Girls’ Wannabe and had a special bat designed for the trip, commemorated his homer with a knee slide in front of the Phillies dugout.

“I didn’t tell any of my team-mates because I wanted them all to be pretty surprised,” said Harper, “but I was in the training room this morning, talking to our trainers and told them, ‘If I go deep, I’m going to do the soccer celebration’.

“I loved the moment, loved the opportunity, and I was able to do it. I kind of was just wondering (running the bases) if I was actually going to do it when I crossed home plate because I’d been talking about it.

“I think my only fear was if I got caught on the turf with my knees.”

The Phillies’ Venezuelan starting pitcher Ranger Suarez, a Barcelona supporter who gave up both Mets runs and struck out six batters across his 5.2 innings, would later describe the celebration as “iconic”, while boss Rob Thomson confessed he was simply praying; “Just don’t get hurt.”

Thomson’s National League East leaders made it 7-2 when Nick Castellanos hooked a home run just inside the left field foul pole in the eighth to cap off a contest that saw the Mets strand 11 runners on base and go just two for 11 with runners in scoring position.

Mets boss Carlos Mendoza cycled through five relievers after starter Sean Manaea managed just 3.2 innings, and saw his side slump to a disappointing conclusion when JD Martinez grounded into a game-ending double play with the bases loaded.

Harper, who exactly 15 years ago to the day graced the cover of Sports Illustrated as a 16-year-old with the caption ‘baseball’s chosen one’ and ‘the most exciting prodigy since Lebron (James)’ added: “I think we all like doing these types of things, coming here, being able to put on a good show and let them know the emotion of baseball.

“I think the fans in Philadelphia rival a football stadium, the way it electrifies you and the way you play and everything, so it’s so much fun to be able to come across the pond and do this.”

Harper is not a familiar face on these shores, but he is precisely the sort of top, charismatic talent Major League Baseball needs to better promote if the league’s ambition to win over new global markets is going to achieve any kind of long-term success.

Thomson, who described Saturday’s atmosphere – with 53,882 in attendance – as “fantastic”, added: “[Harper] is a superstar. People come to watch him play and watch him perform, and he understands that.

“He’s a perfectionist every time he goes to the plate. The athlete and the student of the game that he is and the work ethic that he has.

“There’s a lot of eyes on him, and he performed. How many people can say that?”