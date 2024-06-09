Scottie Scheffler defies triple bogey to stretch Memorial lead

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Scottie Scheffler defies triple bogey to stretch Memorial lead

By Press Association
Scottie Scheffler watches his shot from the 18th tee (Sue Ogrocki/AP)
Scottie Scheffler stretched his lead at the Memorial Tournament to four strokes, despite carding a triple bogey in his third round.

Chasing his fifth win of the season, the world number one started the day with a three-stroke lead which he still held on the ninth tee at Muirfield Village.

He walked off the green having seen his advantage vanish, courtesy of a drive out of bounds en route to a seven.

But three birdies on the back nine for a 71 re-established his cushion on 10-under-par, despite another dropped shot on the last – courtesy of his first three putt in 154 holes.

“Obviously I wish I could have 18 back, but overall I think I played pretty solid,” he said. “Just got a couple bad breaks and it’s going to happen around this golf course.”

Adam Hadwin was his closest challenger for much of the day after eagling the par five fifth, but a double bogey on the 14th and another dropped shot on the last left him among a trio four strokes off the pace.

“I don’t know if I have a chance tomorrow,” said Hadwin, searching for his win in seven years. “You know, you give four shots to the best player in the world, it’s kind of difficult.”

American Collin Morikawa and Austria’s Sepp Straka joined the Canadian on six-under-par after both carded bogey-free rounds of 68, two ahead of US PGA champion Xander Schauffele and Sweden’s Ludvig Aberg.

Rory McIlroy is eight strokes off the pace after a third round 73, one ahead of Ireland’s Shane Lowry after a round of 68, England’s Tommy Fleetwood and defending champion Viktor Hovland who saw his challenge unravel with four successive bogeys and a double bogey on the back nine en route to a 77.