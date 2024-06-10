South Korea says North installing loudspeakers along border

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
South Korea says North installing loudspeakers along border

By Press Association
Balloons filled with rubbish and manure have been sent over South Korea (AP)
South Korea’s military has said it is detecting signs that North Korea is installing its own loudspeakers along their heavily armed border, a day after the South blared anti-Pyongyang propaganda broadcasts over its speakers for the first time in years as the rivals engage in a Cold War-style psychological warfare.

The South’s resumption of its loudspeaker broadcasts on Sunday was in retaliation for the North sending more than 1,000 balloons filled with rubbish and manure over the last couple of weeks.

North Korea has described its balloon campaign as a tit-for-tat against South Korean civilian groups flying anti-North Korean propaganda leaflets across the border.

Pyongyang has long condemned it as it is extremely sensitive to any outside criticism of leader Kim Jong Un’s authoritarian rule.

South Korea defence chief
Lee Sung Joon briefed the media on Monday (Yonhap via AP)

Seoul’s Joint Chiefs of Staff did not immediately comment on the number of suspected North Korean speakers or where along the border they were spotted being installed. It said the speakers were still silent as of Monday afternoon.

On Sunday, South Korea activated its loudspeakers for an initial broadcast into North Korea, which reportedly included news, criticism about North Korea’s government and South Korean pop music.

Hours later on Sunday, Mr Kim’s powerful sister warned that the South created a “prelude to a very dangerous situation”.

Kim Yo Jong said South Korea would witness an unspecified “new response” from the North if it continues with the broadcasts and fails to stop civilian activists from flying anti-North Korean propaganda leaflets across the border.

“I sternly warn Seoul to immediately case its dangerous activities that would further provoke a crisis of confrontation,” she said through state media.

Kim Yo Jong
Kim Yo Jong, sister of North Korea’s leader Kim Jong Un, issued a warning (AP)

Lee Sung Joon, spokesperson of South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff, said Ms Kim’s comments represented a heightened verbal threat from North Korea but he did not provide a specific assessment on the actions the North might take.

Mr Lee said the South was conducting broadcasts in sites where soldiers have sufficient protection and are equipped to swiftly hit back if attacked.

“(We) don’t think that they could provoke us that easily,” Mr Lee said during a briefing on Monday.

The Joint Chiefs of Staff did not specify the border area where Sunday’s broadcast took place or what was played over the speakers. It said that any additional broadcasts are “entirely dependent on North Korea’s behaviour”.

The South withdrew loudspeakers from border areas in 2018, during a brief period of engagement with the North under Seoul’s previous liberal government.

In deciding to restart the loudspeaker broadcasts, South Korea’s presidential office berated Pyongyang for attempting to cause “anxiety and disruption” in the South and stressed that North Korea would be “solely responsible” for any future escalation of tensions.

The North said its balloon campaign came after South Korean activists sent over balloons filled with anti-North Korean leaflets, as well as USB sticks filled with popular South Korean songs and dramas.

Pyongyang is extremely sensitive to such material and fears it could demoralise front-line troops and residents and eventually weaken leader Kim Jong Un’s grip on power, analysts say.

In 2015, when South Korea restarted loudspeaker broadcasts for the first time in 11 years, North Korea fired artillery rounds across the border, prompting South Korea to return fire, according to South Korean officials.

No casualties were reported.