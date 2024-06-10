Poland captain Robert Lewandowski suffers injury scare ahead of Euro 2024

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Poland captain Robert Lewandowski suffers injury scare ahead of Euro 2024

By Press Association
Robert Lewandowski was injured in Poland’s final friendly before Euro 2024 (Czarek Sokolowski/AP)
Robert Lewandowski was injured in Poland's final friendly before Euro 2024 (Czarek Sokolowski/AP)

Poland suffered a Euro 2024 injury scare as captain Robert Lewandowski was forced off in their final warm-up friendly against Turkey on Monday.

The Barcelona striker left the field with an apparent thigh problem after 32 minutes of the Poles’ last-gasp 2-1 victory in Warsaw.

To compound matters, fellow forward Karol Swiderski was also substituted after suffering an ankle injury while celebrating scoring the opening goal on 12 minutes.

Netherlands’ Virgil van Dijk celebrates scoring a goal against Iceland
Virgil Van Dijk was among the scorers as the Netherlands thrashed Iceland (Patrick Post/AP)

Turkey, who are also heading to the Euros, equalised through Baris Alper Yilmaz but Nicola Zalewski gave Poland something to cheer on a trying night with an injury-time winner.

Poland begin their Euros campaign on Sunday against the Netherlands, who thrashed Iceland 4-0 in their final friendly in Rotterdam.

Xavi Simons, Virgil Van Dijk, Donyell Malen and Wout Weghorst were the players on target for the Dutch.

Antonin Barak scored an injury-time penalty winner as the Czech Republic continued preparations for their tournament opener against Portugal with a 2-1 defeat of North Macedonia in Hradec Kralove.

Patrik Schick had opened the scoring from the spot after a foul on Tomas Soucek but North Macedonia hit back with an Isnik Alimi header after Aleksandar Trajkovski’s shot hit the post.