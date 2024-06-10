Poland captain Robert Lewandowski suffers injury scare ahead of Euro 2024

Poland suffered a Euro 2024 injury scare as captain Robert Lewandowski was forced off in their final warm-up friendly against Turkey on Monday.

The Barcelona striker left the field with an apparent thigh problem after 32 minutes of the Poles’ last-gasp 2-1 victory in Warsaw.

To compound matters, fellow forward Karol Swiderski was also substituted after suffering an ankle injury while celebrating scoring the opening goal on 12 minutes.

Virgil Van Dijk was among the scorers as the Netherlands thrashed Iceland (Patrick Post/AP)

Turkey, who are also heading to the Euros, equalised through Baris Alper Yilmaz but Nicola Zalewski gave Poland something to cheer on a trying night with an injury-time winner.

Poland begin their Euros campaign on Sunday against the Netherlands, who thrashed Iceland 4-0 in their final friendly in Rotterdam.

Xavi Simons, Virgil Van Dijk, Donyell Malen and Wout Weghorst were the players on target for the Dutch.

Antonin Barak scored an injury-time penalty winner as the Czech Republic continued preparations for their tournament opener against Portugal with a 2-1 defeat of North Macedonia in Hradec Kralove.

Patrik Schick had opened the scoring from the spot after a foul on Tomas Soucek but North Macedonia hit back with an Isnik Alimi header after Aleksandar Trajkovski’s shot hit the post.