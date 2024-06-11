Kite surfer rescued from remote US beach after making ‘help’ sign with rocks

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Kite surfer rescued from remote US beach after making ‘help’ sign with rocks

By Press Association
The surfer was spotted by rescue crews on the beach (Cal Fire CZU via AP)
A kite surfer was rescued after using rocks to spell out the word “help” when he became stranded on a Northern California beach last weekend, authorities have said.

The kite surfer got stuck on Sunday on a narrow beach at the base of towering cliffs with the tide coming in, according to the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection’s Santa Cruz unit.

His “help” sign was spotted by a private helicopter and authorities were alerted, Cal Fire said in social media posts that described the beach as somewhat remote, with difficult access.

A rescue helicopter hoisted the kite surfer to the top of the cliff in the operation, which was assisted by the Santa Cruz County Fire Department and the State Parks Department.

The scene of the rescue of a kite surfer on a beach under a cliff (Cal Fire CZU via AP)

The man, whose name was not released, did not need medical attention, Cal Fire said.

The stretch of coast is about 65 miles south of San Francisco.

“It is an extremely beautiful place to work and live,” Cal Fire Captain Skylar Merritt said.

“That being said, it can lull people into a false sense of security around those cliffs. Those beaches are notorious for strong winds, rip tides and cold water.”