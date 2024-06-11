Cristiano Ronaldo means business ahead of Euro 2024 with double for Portugal

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Cristiano Ronaldo means business ahead of Euro 2024 with double for Portugal

By Press Association
Cristiano Ronaldo has now scored 130 goals for Portugal (Luis Vieira/AP)
Cristiano Ronaldo announced himself ready for Euro 2024 with a stunning double as Portugal completed their preparations with a 3-0 friendly victory over Republic of Ireland.

The 39-year-old, who had earlier hit the post with a deflected free-kick, marked his 207th senior cap with his 129th and 130th international goals a week before Roberto Martinez’s men launch their Group F campaign against Czech Republic in Leipzig.

Skipper Ronaldo’s sweet 50th and 60th-minute strikes coupled with Joao Felix’s first-half opener handed the hosts a comfortable win in Aveiro as the second phase of John O’Shea’s audition for the job of Ireland head coach ended in sobering fashion.

The Republic may not have been expected to beat a side ranked sixth and 54 places above them by FIFA, but O’Shea’s exhortations to be “horrible” to play against came to nothing as the organisation they had shown to frustrate and ultimately beat Hungary a week earlier deserted them in the face of a relentless onslaught.

Portugal's players embrace in a group to celebrate Joao Felix's goal against Republic of Ireland
They had started confidently enough with Jake O’Brien, making his first start for Ireland, dealing with Bruno Fernandes’ 13th-minute cross after the Manchester United midfielder had accepted Rafael Leao’s pass and been forced wide by keeper Caoimhin Kelleher.

O’Brien stood firm once again to bar Joao Cancelo’s path to goal and Robbie Brady rattled Diogo Dalot as the visitors warmed to their task, but Kelleher had to block Felix’s 18th-minute shot with his foot after Fernandes, Ronaldo and Dalot had linked to set him up.

However, the respite proved temporary as Ireland slept at the resulting corner to allow Cancelo and Fernandes to play it short and feed Felix, who drilled a low drive into the bottom corner.

The woodwork came to Kelleher’s rescue four minutes later when Ronaldo, who sat out last week’s friendlies against Finland and Croatia, took aim at his goal for the first time from a 25-yard free-kick which clipped Adam Idah in the defensive wall and came back off the upright with Seamus Coleman preventing Leao from converting the rebound.

Cristiano Ronaldo wheels away in delight after scoring for Portugal against Republic of Ireland
Fernandes curled a 29th-minute attempt into the side-netting from Ronaldo’s lay-off with Joao Neves orchestrating from the middle of the field and Felix probing as the Portuguese went through the gears to pin Ireland back deep inside their own half.

Idah made a rare foray into enemy territory 10 minutes before the break, but delayed his pass to Sammie Szmodics, whose shot was blocked by defender Goncalo Inacio, and the Norwich frontman blasted into the side-netting seconds later after Coleman had forced his way into the Portugal penalty area.

Leao fired over after cutting inside menacingly from Antonio Silva’s raking crossfield pass and Ronaldo, much to his annoyance, saw extended appeals for a stoppage-time penalty after he had gone to ground under Brady’s challenge waved away by referee Chris Kavanagh, much to his clear annoyance.

The Al-Nassr frontman almost had the last laugh when he ran on to Fernandes’ astute lay-off, but directed his well-struck effort straight at Kelleher as Ireland made it to half-time without further mishap.

Ireland boss John O'Shea shouts instructions to his players on the touchline
There was little let-up after the break as the home side despite featuring five changes continued to dominate possession, and they increased their lead within five minutes, inevitably through their skipper and talisman.

Ronaldo had pulled wide on the right to accept substitute Ruben Neves’ long ball before cutting inside Liam Scales and dispatching a left-foot shot into the top corner with Kelleher helpless.

He doubled his tally on the hour, emphatically sweeping home substitute Diogo Jota’s cross with the visitors wilting under sustained pressure.

Kelleher palmed away a Fernandes shot and after fortuitously emerging from a tangle with Ronaldo with the ball, saw another attempt by the midfielder deflected wide on a night of little joy for the small band of travelling fans behind his goal.