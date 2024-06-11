Roberto Martinez: Cristiano Ronaldo’s commitment as captain is unbelievable

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News World

Roberto Martinez: Cristiano Ronaldo’s commitment as captain is unbelievable

By Press Association
Cristiano Ronaldo bagged a brace for Portugal (Luis Vieira/AP)
Cristiano Ronaldo bagged a brace for Portugal (Luis Vieira/AP)

Portugal boss Roberto Martinez saluted captain Cristiano Ronaldo’s enduring quality after watching him send the nation into Euro 2024 with two stunning goals against Republic of Ireland.

The 39-year-old, who was winning his 207th senior cap in Aveiro, struck after 50 and 60 minutes following Joao Felix’s first-half opener to ensure the Euro 2016 winners head for Germany on the back of a 3-0 friendly victory.

Asked about Ronaldo’s contribution as he completed the full 90 minutes, Martinez said: “His commitment as captain is unbelievable. Today we saw two world-class goals, but I really enjoyed his work.

“He had already scored two goals, but his first option was to assist a team-mate. That shows solidarity and companionship, and they are important values in a dressing room when you’re going to the Euros.

Cristiano Ronaldo produces his trademark celebration after scoring for Portugal
Cristiano Ronaldo starred for Portugal against Ireland (Luis Vieira/AP)

“But also goals are very important and they were excellent.”

For interim Ireland boss John O’Shea, it proved a bruising evening as his side were made to pay for defensive errors on a night when they were decidedly second-best against opposition ranked 54 places above them by FIFA.

However, as his second spell in temporary charge drew to a close, he indicated he is keen to have the job on a permanent basis, and is confident there is a foundation in place to build upon.

Asked if his appetite had been whetted, O’Shea said: “Yes. Look, when you think back at what I’m looking to do going forward, it’s definitely whetted the appetite because the competitive element you have when you’re getting to this level and you’re facing a team with a squad with the talent that Portugal has, to have to come up with ideas of how to cause them problems and also stop them.

“Then obviously you’re facing a team like Hungary on an unbeaten run like they were, again coming up with ideas, solutions, and then obviously facing Belgium and Switzerland, so the four games that I’ve had, they’ve been amazing learning for me to understand decision-making, picking that XI, making subs, dropping people in.

“It’s definitely just whetted my appetite for more.”

On the squad at his disposal, O’Shea added: “Yeah. Look, that’s what we spoke to the players about, when you’re trying to reflect as quickly as possible, that there is that foundation.

“I spoke to the players in terms of the squad of players that was in the dressing room and the quality of players who were not here tonight in terms of four or five lads that would be potentially starting or definitely in the squad, that the level of competition now is high again in terms of the competition to get in the squad now going forward, and that can only lead, I think, to better performances again going forward.

“But it’s about getting to tournaments, it’s about winning competitive matches and the group have to realise that when they get back to their clubs, to get playing as quickly as possible because when you think, the games come around so quickly.”