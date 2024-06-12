Kevin Jonas recovers from surgery after cancerous mole removal

US musician Kevin Jonas has revealed he had a cancerous mole removed from his face.

The 36-year-old, who is one third of the pop band Jonas Brothers alongside brothers Nick and Joe, encouraged his almost five million followers to “get your moles checked” after he underwent surgery.

“So today I am getting a basal cell carcinoma removed from my head,” he said in a video shared on Instagram.

Referencing the mole, he said: “That is a actual little skin cancer guy that just started to grow, and now I have to get surgery to remove it. So, here we go.”

Basal cell carcinoma (BCC) is a type of non-melanoma skin cancer that starts in the top layer of skin and can often be easily treated, according to the NHS website.

After the procedure, Jonas said: “Now it’s time to heal.”