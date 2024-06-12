Report cites sexual violence by Israeli forces and Palestinian militants

UN-backed human rights experts have reported that Israeli forces and Palestinian militants engaged in sexual and gender-based violence during the first months of the Israel-Hamas war.

The independent experts, in a detailed chronicle of events that have mostly been reported in the media, said Israeli forces and Palestinian militants committed war crimes, while Israel was also said to have committed crimes against humanity.

Israel, which has refused to cooperate with the body and accused it of bias, rejected the allegations.

Israeli authorities and Palestinian armed groups are responsible for war crimes, independent UN Inquiry finds. “It is imperative that all those who have committed crimes be held accountable,” says Navi Pillay, Chair of the Inquiry. Full report: https://t.co/4izXZM147W pic.twitter.com/pmvJRIw35V — United Nations Geneva (@UNGeneva) June 12, 2024

The report, which covered the time between the October 7 rampage by Hamas and the end of last year, laid out a wide array of alleged rights violations and crimes by both sides during the conflict.

It said Israeli forces had committed acts including forced starvation, murder or wilful killing, collective punishment and intentional attacks on civilians, and that the military wings of Hamas and other armed Palestinian groups had performed deliberate killings and mistreatment of civilians and hostage-takings.

The findings come as the conflict has entered its ninth month, with few signs of letting up.

Reports of hundreds Palestinians killed in Israel's operation in #Gaza call into question respect for international humanitarian law principles of distinction, proportionality & precaution. Holding of hostages by Palestinian armed groups is distressing, & they must be released. — UN Human Rights (@UNHumanRights) June 11, 2024

The report said that the frequency, prevalence and severity of sexual and gender-based crimes against Palestinians by Israeli security forces during the period late last year amounted to signs that some forms of such violence “are part of ISF operating procedures”.

Despite noting denials by Hamas’ military wing of sexual violence against Israeli women, the report said the experts had documented “cases indicative of sexual violence” against women and men near the site of a large music festival, a military outpost and several kibbutzim that the raiders attacked.

The expert panel was commissioned in 2021 by the UN-backed Human Rights Council to look into rights violations and abuses in Israel and the Palestinian areas it controls.

Led by Navi Pillay, a former UN human rights chief, they are independent experts and do not speak for the world body itself.

Israel has refused to cooperate with the team of experts.

The country’s diplomatic mission in Geneva responded that the report “outrageously and repugnantly attempts to draw a false equivalence between IDF soldiers and Hamas terrorists with regards to acts of sexual violence” and reiterating longstanding claims of anti-Israel discrimination by the experts.

The report and Israel’s response marked the latest sign of the growing gulf between the UN and its affiliate institutions and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s government over its response to the deadly October 7 rampage and hostage-takings in Israel by armed Palestinian militants.

On Tuesday, the UN human rights office – which is separate from the panel of independent experts – cited possible war crimes by Israeli forces and Palestinian armed groups in connection with a deadly raid by Israeli forces that freed four hostages over the weekend and killed hundreds of Palestinians.